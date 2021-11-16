The Canadian Coast Guard says it has found an overturned aluminum boat that was being used by two hunters who went missing off the northern coast of Newfoundland and Labrador over the weekend.

Coast guard spokeswoman Janet Kelly says rescuers on Monday also found clothing and personal effects belonging to the two men.

The men from Gander, N.L., are believed to have left Lawrence Harbour in a 14-foot aluminum boat at noon on Saturday to hunt for sea birds.

Kelly said today the coast guard is using rescue lifeboats, a Cormorant helicopter and a C-130 Hercules aircraft in its search for the missing men.

She says the agency continues to be in contact with the men’s families.

The coast guard is expected to provide an update on the search later today.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

