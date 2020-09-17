 Skip to main content
Canada

College of Nurses of Ontario temporarily shuts down some services after cybersecurity ‘incident’

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The regulatory body for Ontario’s nurses says its system has experienced an unspecified cybersecurity incident, causing some services to be temporarily unavailable.

The College of Nurses of Ontario says some online services, such as “Find a Nurse” and the member and applicant portals, have been down since Sept. 8.

The group says it is investigating whether personal information was compromised as a result of the incident.

It says it “took immediate steps to contain the incident,” and has hired a cybersecurity firm to assist with a forensic investigation.

The group says anyone with concerns about a practitioner can still send a complaint through the college’s website.

