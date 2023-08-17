Open this photo in gallery: A row of newly-constructed homes is pictured in in Ottawa on Aug. 14.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A report by a University of Ottawa-based think tank says that all levels of government need to collaborate to get more housing built in the province, but that work also needs to include the post-secondary education sector.

The Smart Prosperity Institute report, which was funded by the Ontario’s Big City Mayors group, says the provincial government’s goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years is a good one, and even though it is so far falling short, the target is achievable.

The report authored by Mike Moffatt says that all three levels of government have roles to play in ensuring an adequate supply of housing and they should join with industry and labour to develop a plan outlining responsibilities, have regular meetings and track progress.

Moffatt says the higher education sector also plays a vital role in the housing system, as enrolment decisions can substantially increase a community’s need for housing, and institutions are also responsible for training workers such as urban planners and tradespeople.

The report says international student enrolment in particular has quickly increased over the past several years, with the number of international students at Ontario universities nearly doubling from 2014-15 to 2021-22, and more than tripling at colleges.

Meanwhile, Moffatt says the majority of institutions built no new student residence spaces during that time.