A 12-year-old boy and a man in his 40s died Wednesday in a head-on collision between a minivan and a heavy truck in Quebec’s Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. on Highway 112 in the small municipality of St-Frédéric, about an hour’s drive south of Quebec City.

The minivan was carrying six people, and provincial police said two of its occupants were left in critical condition while the other two suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also said that none of the five people in the truck sustained any apparent injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led to the collision, but initial findings showed that the 16-metre truck was travelling eastbound and the minivan was heading westbound at the time of impact.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: A previous version said the dead 12-year-old was a girl.