 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Canada

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Commemoration held for Indigenous children who disappeared in Quebec hospitals

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière speaks during a news conference in Montreal, June 12, 2021.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Members of the Atikamekw nation are holding four days of commemorations for Indigenous children who disappeared after being admitted to Quebec hospitals.

A ceremony on the traditional territory of the Manawan community, about 250 kilometres north of Montreal, is taking place today, and members of the provincial legislature, including Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafreniere, are scheduled to attend an event Tuesday.

Sipi Flamand, vice-chief of the Atikamekw community of Manawan, says about 50 Atikamekw children disappeared after being admitted to Quebec hospitals between the 1930s and 1980s.

Story continues below advertisement

He said today in an interview children from Anishinaabe and Innu communities also weren’t heard from again after they were sent to health-care facilities in the province.

Quebec passed a law in June to help family members access records of their children who may have disappeared or died after being admitted to provincial institutions before December 1992.

Former journalist Anne Panasuk has been appointed to act as a liaison between the government and Indigenous families looking for information about missing loved ones.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies