Truckers and supporters assemble to protest COVID-19 restrictions in Fredericton, N.B., on Feb. 11, 2022.Aaron Sousa/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s commissioner on systemic racism is calling the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protest that began Friday in Fredericton a cover for a movement that is anti-government, anti-pluralist and right-wing.

Manju Varma issued a statement Tuesday stating that she reviewed materials from social media for the event held outside the provincial legislature and found racist symbolism referencing white supremacy, antisemitism and far-right extremism.

“Let me be absolutely and unequivocally clear: these are acts of violence,” she wrote.

At its peak on Saturday, more than 700 people and about 300 vehicles took part in the protest that called for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and that was inspired by the blockades in Ottawa. The crowd had thinned by Monday and there was no sign of protesters outside the legislature on Tuesday afternoon.

While there were a number of charges and fines, police and the city’s mayor have described the protest as peaceful.

“Peaceful should not mean there were no arrests; peaceful should mean that every citizen felt safe and protected from needless trauma,” Varma said. “Seeing signs such as ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ and references to the Holocaust causes needless trauma.”

She said research has shown a growth in hate groups in New Brunswick in recent years.

Varma said she is disappointed the New Brunswick and Canadian flags were flown alongside the flags of right-wing and extremist groups, and she called for greater government action.

“Governments must at all times be anti-racist; to claim neutrality is to be racist,” she said. “Taking a neutral stance validates the so-called convoy’s beliefs and legitimizes their hateful ideology as one condoned and supported by the state and forces of order.”

