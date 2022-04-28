A committee looking at reforming British Columbia’s Police Act has made 11 recommendations, including a transition away from the RCMP to a provincial police force.

The special committee, made up of members of the legislature from all three parties, was established to consider reforms for independent oversight, training, funding, service delivery and other issues that would modernize law enforcement.

The report says the committee was appointed amid widespread awareness of systemic racism, a demand for more accountability and questions about responses to mental health and addictions issues.

It says its recommendations are interconnected and build on each other, with the first being to bring in a new Policing Act with input from Indigenous Peoples and local governments.

There are 13 independent forces in B.C. and the RCMP polices the remainder of the province, including almost all of rural B.C.

Committee chairman Doug Routley says members heard from more than 1,800 people and organizations about their experiences with police, including a general lack of trust in those services.

“The committee’s report outlines a new vision of policing and community safety rooted in decolonization, anti-racism, community and accountability,” Routley says in a news release.

To address policing inconsistencies and improve accountability between the various police forces, the report recommends transitioning to a new provincial police service, rather than continuing the contract with RCMP.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the committee’s recommendations echo the government’s belief that everyone deserves equal treatment by police.

“This has not always been the case for many Indigenous, Black and other people of colour. Public trust requires that the delivery of police services is fair, equitable and responsive to all British Columbians,” he says in a statement.

Farnworth says they’ll be discussing the recommendations this summer with Indigenous partners, community organizations, health and mental-health groups, police leadership, agencies and police oversight bodies.

