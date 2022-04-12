Members of the Sikh community give donations at the Dashmesh Cultural Centre in Calgary, on April 9.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Canadians from all backgrounds are finding ways to support Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, from Ukrainian Canadians across the Prairies holding regular perogy fundraisers to Sikhs and Muslims in Calgary collecting donated household items.

Members of the Sikh community dropped off cash donations, blankets and other items at the Dashmesh Culture Centre in northeast Calgary last weekend as they arrived to gather, eat a vegetarian meal or volunteer.

“We believe in brother and sisterhood. This is our duty as a Sikh,” said the centre’s president, Amanpreet Singh Gill.

“People are suffering for over a month now and they are going through a very tough time in their life and finally are arriving to Calgary. We should be helping with open hearts.”

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said Monday that it has received more than 117,000 applications from Ukrainian nationals since March 17, and 31,000 of those applications have been approved. Many are expected to come to the Prairies, where there is a large Ukrainian community.

The Ahmadi Muslim Women of Calgary are spending Ramadan – a month of fasting, prayer and community that goes until May 1 – collecting household items.

“We know that coming to a new country has its challenges,” said Adila Munir, one of the organizers.

Munir said organizers asked people to go through their closets and bring in any new items they weren’t using. The response, she said, has been a garage full of items ranging from bedsheets and blankets to kettles and toasters.

“They will be appreciative with whatever they get,” Munir said.

She said they decided to focus on Ukraine this Ramadan because the invasion, but noted they did similar campaigns when Afghan and Syrian refugees arrived.

“Our main goal is peace,” she said. “We really hope there is peace in these two countries.”

Both organizations have been working with the Calgary Centre for Newcomers, which noted 90,000 of the 117,000 applications to come to Canada from Ukraine were between March 17 to 30.

“There is a large, large number,” said president and CEO Anila Lee Yuen.

“When you see 90,000 within two weeks, that’s larger than the Syrian refugee numbers we took in – that was about 60,000 all-in, over the course of a couple of years.”

The federal department said the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel is a short-term program that uses its temporary resident visa processes, networks and infrastructure to bring as many Ukrainians to Canada as quickly as possible.

“This is not a refugee program, as Ukrainians have indicated that they need temporary safe harbour, and many of them intend to return to their home country when it will be safe to do so,” the department said in statement.

Lee Yuen said the temporary resident status has gaps.

“Although they will be able to access settlement services, including language training, employment assistance, help getting their kids access to schools, there is no funding attached to basic needs including housing, food, hygiene or anything else related to starting a life in Canada.”

She said it will take some time for them to find a job and get settled.

“So, all of this work we’ve been doing has really been around community response in donations and assistance in these new arrivals,” said Lee Yuen.

Other organizations such as the Calgary Flames Foundation, Soap for Hope and the Women in Need Society have also raised money and collected donations.

“The community response has been wonderful,” said Lee Yuen.

Back at the Dashmesh Culture Centre, the donation drive has been extended for the whole week and there are already conversations about a perogy-making bee at the centre’s commercial kitchen in the coming weeks.

“It’s our duty, we should be helping,” said Gill.

Even though the Ukrainian community is large in Alberta, he said the Sikh community also wanted to do its part.

“As all Canadians, we have to unite together.”

