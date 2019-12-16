 Skip to main content

Community members say N.S. high school named after Prince Andrew should change its name

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Prince Andrew High School is seen in Dartmouth, N.S., on Dec. 16, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The sex scandal involving Prince Andrew is having repercussions at a high school that bears his name in the Halifax area.

The principal of Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth says he’s heard from members of the community who say the school’s name should be changed.

Brad McGowan says people have raised concerns about allegations the prince had sex with an underage girl between 1999 and 2002 – and how those accusations reflect badly on the school.

Earlier this month, Virginia Roberts Giuffre told the BBC she was a sex trafficking victim and alleged she slept with Prince Andrew three times when she was 17 – at the direction of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

McGowan says a meeting will be held next month to determine how the school will deal with the issue.

He says the school advisory council, which includes parents of students and other member of the community, is expected to reach out with public consultations.

