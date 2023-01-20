Four companies are facing charges after a worker died on a winter road in Nunavut last year.

Sabina Gold and Silver Corporation, Matrix Aviation Solutions Inc., Matrix Kitikmeot Ltd., and Gallant Restorations Incorporated are facing 10 charges under the territory’s Safety Act and Mine Health and Safety Act.

That includes charges of failing to implement and maintain work practices, failing to ensure the health and safety of everyone at the work site, and neglecting or refusing to provide information related to the safety investigation.

The charges are related to a workplace fatality where a bulldozer fell through the ice of a winter road near Bathurst Inlet in January 2022.

The worker who had been operating the machine died.

It occurred outside the port facility of Sabina’s Back River gold project.

A court appearance has been scheduled in the matter for March 6 in Iqaluit.