 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Company says 2.6 million farmed salmon died in southern Newfoundland pens

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A company that reported a mass die-off of farmed salmon more than a month ago says the death toll rings in at an estimated 2.6 million – just under half of all its fish.

The Norwegian-owned Northern Harvest Sea Farms made the announcement yesterday, after the provincial government announced it was suspending licences at the company’s affected sites.

Fisheries and Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne says he learned Friday that the number dead fish was higher the company initially reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The managing director of Northern Harvest Sea Farms Newfoundland says the suspension affects 10 of the company’s 13 sites.

Jamie Gaskill says the company accepts the licence suspensions and is focusing on cleaning up its pens.

The company says two million fish died from a prolonged period of high water temperatures that it reported to government on Sept. 3, and another 600,000 fish that may have been “weakened by the temperature event” died later.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter