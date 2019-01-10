Complainant faces cross examination at Halifax taxi driver’s sexual assault trial

Open this photo in gallery Bassam Al-Rawi arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Jan. 7, 2019 for his trial on a charge of sexual assault. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A defence lawyer appeared to suggest today that a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Halifax taxi driver removed her own clothes inside the cab on the night in question.

The complainant has told Bassam Al-Rawi’s retrial that she was drunk at a downtown nightclub on May 22, 2015, and has no memory of being found mostly naked in the back of his vehicle on a dark street in the city’s south end.

Defence lawyer Ian Hutchison made a series of suggestions during cross examination in Halifax provincial court, including that the woman kissed the taxi driver during the ride from downtown Halifax, and removed her own clothes in the back seat.

The woman, now in her late 20s, told Judge Ann Marie Simmons she could not disagree with the suggestions.

The woman has testified she does not remember leaving the bar and has no memory from when police said they found her passed out and mostly naked in the back seat of a taxi, the driver between her legs.

Al-Rawi faces a charge of sexual assault, after an acquittal was overturned last January by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

The appeal court concluded the judge that presided over Al-Rawi’s first trial in March 2017, Gregory Lenehan, erred in law by finding there was no evidence of lack of consent.