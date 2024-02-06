Open this photo in gallery: Haydn Edmundson arrives at court in Ottawa on Aug. 14, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The woman who accuses retired vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson of sexually assaulting her on a navy ship more than 30 years ago continues her testimony today.

The complainant, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, testified Monday that Edmundson was a senior officer and she was in a junior rank when they were deployed together in 1991.

She told the court she had been assigned to wake him for night watch duties, and one night found him naked and completely exposed.

The woman said that a few days later, Edmundson called her into his sleeping quarters and raped her.

Edmundson, who stepped down as the head of military personnel in March 2021, has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing.

His lawyer Brian Greenspan is set to continue cross-examination this morning.