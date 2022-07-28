The Canadian Judicial Council says a review of complaints against a Saskatchewan judge has been put on hold until there is a court decision on an appeal in the case.

Complaints were filed with the council in June by two of five women who accused Sylvester Ukabam, a former Regina doctor, of touching them inappropriately during medical exams between 2010 and 2017.

The women cannot be named due to a publication ban.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Brian Scherman acquitted Ukabam in May of seven counts of sexual assault.

In the complaints, the two women say the judge’s written ruling was filled with misogyny, ignorance and gender bias.

The Crown filed a notice of appeal last month.

A spokesperson for the judicial council says the complaint process has been paused because issues that gave rise to the complaints may be addressed in the appeal.

