Concerns still being raised about leftover residue after mass die-off at Newfoundland salmon farm

Open this photo in gallery Leftover residue from dead salmon covers the shore near Rencontre East, Newfoundland, on Oct. 27, 2019, in this handout photo. Bill Bryden/The Canadian Press

Almost two months after millions of farmed salmon died in southern Newfoundland, concerns are still being raised about leftover residue from the dead fish lingering around the sea cages.

Northern Harvest Sea Farms, owned by Norwegian company Mowi, says 2.6 million of its fish have died since the beginning of September due to a long period of high water temperatures.

Images of the messy cleanup and slow public disclosure of the incident have prompted environmental concerns and discussions about how the province’s growing aquaculture industry is regulated.

Story continues below advertisement

Bill Bryden of the Newfoundland and Labrador Coalition for Aquaculture Reform says he visited the area this weekend and saw solid, smelly salmon fat clinging to rocky shores.

Bryden, who shared images with The Canadian Press, says he also witnessed what appeared to be a thin layer of oily liquid from the dead fish spreading through the water.

The company said Sunday saying it had removed all mortalities from the sites, and that staff remain “focused on any remaining site cleanup activity.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.