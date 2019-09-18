 Skip to main content

Canada Conservation groups urge U.S. to pressure Canada to protect North Atlantic right whales

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Conservation groups urge U.S. to pressure Canada to protect North Atlantic right whales

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nine U.S.-based organizations have sent an 11-page letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expressing 'deep concern' over the continued entanglement of right whales in Canadian waters.

Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press

American conservation groups are urging the U.S. government to apply pressure Canada to do more to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale and avoid imposing a ban on various Canadian seafood products.

Nine U.S.-based organizations have sent an 11-page letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expressing “deep concern” over the continued entanglement of right whales in Canadian waters.

They point out the U.S. Marine Mammal Protection Act requires a ban on the import of fish, crab and lobster caught with gear that results in the killing or serious injury of marine mammals “in excess of United States standards.”

Story continues below advertisement

They say current bycatch measures in Canada are not comparable to those in U.S. fisheries and that’s a situation that has to change.

The groups say Canada should immediately strengthen its right whale protections in order to avoid an import ban and to “help save the species from extinction.”

NOAA announced the first death of a right whale in American waters on Tuesday, while eight have died in Canadian waters this summer out of a population numbering only about 400 animals.

Twenty-nine right whales have died in North American waters since 2017.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter