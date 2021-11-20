The Conservative Party says a Quebec member of Parliament has tested positive for COVID-19.

Conservative Whip Blake Richards says Richard Lehoux, who represents Beauce in the House of Commons, is experiencing only mild symptoms.

He says Lehoux is fully vaccinated against the virus.

The party says staffers have been made aware of the situation and are following public health guidance.

Richards says Lehoux’s diagnosis should serve as a reminder of the importance of physical distancing and mask-wearing.

Richards didn’t say when Lehoux was diagnosed, but the Conservatives wrapped up a two-day in-person caucus retreat on Thursday.

Parliament resumes Monday, and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has so far declined to say how many of his caucus members are vaccinated against COVID-19.

It remains unclear whether all 119 Conservative MPs will be allowed to enter the House on Monday when a vaccine mandate takes effect.

That day, MPs must appear in person if they want to vote for Speaker, a position for which some Conservatives plan on running.

All other federal party leaders with seats in the House have confirmed their members are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As Opposition leader, O’Toole has previously said any MP he’s tapped to take on a critic role will be ready to appear there.

Lehoux was recently named to O’Toole’s shadow cabinet as deputy shadow minister for agriculture, agri-food and food security.

