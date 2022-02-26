Canada's Conservative party interim leader Candice Bergen takes part in a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Feb. 14, 2022.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The Official Opposition is calling on the government to expel Russia’s ambassador to Canada and to recall the Canadian envoy to Moscow.

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen is also urging Ottawa to revoke any broadcasting licenses for Russian state funded television network RT, formerly known as Russia Today, and work with other countries to isolate Moscow internationally.

The recommended measures were developed in consultation with Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong and caucus.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his military assault on Ukraine for a third day, including laying siege to the capital of Kyiv.

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the first major European conflict since the Second World War, and a serious violation of international law and our collective humanity,” Ms. Bergen said.

“This unprovoked attack, coming on the heels of a joint pact between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, is the most serious threat to the rules-based international order since 1945 – and because of that, a serious threat to global peace and security.”

Canada, in concert with Western allies, imposed sanctions this week against many targets in Russia, including Mr. Putin himself.

Ms. Bergen, however, said more needs to be done.

“Declare Russia’s Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov persona non grata and expel him from Canada,” she said.

She also called on Canada to “revoke licenses of state-controlled broadcasters that spread disinformation and propaganda,” so that Russia Today (RT) is taken off Canada’s airwaves.

Russian forces continued to pound Kyiv and other cities with artillery and cruise missiles in a campaign that has sent hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing westwards towards the European Union, clogging major highways and railway lines.

The Conservatives are also calling on Canada to help lead an effort to make Russia a pariah internationally, including by “seeking Russia’s removal from organizations like the G20 and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).”

The Official Opposition is also repeating its call for Ottawa to allow visa-free travel by Ukrainians to Canada so they can seek refuge here.

However Ms. Bergen said it shouldn’t stop there. She urged Canada to rethink its defence policy in light of Moscow’s behaviour — including a revised and updated plan to protect the Canadian Arctic, which borders Russia.

“It’s time to take seriously Canada’s Arctic security and sovereignty. Canada, like Ukraine, shares a border with Russia. We can no longer afford to take our peace and security for granted. The government needs to come forward with a robust plan for Canada’s Arctic that will modernize NORAD’s early warning system among other measures,” she said.

More to come.

With files from Reuters.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.