 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Conservatives gain ground in Atlantic Canada

Greg Mercer
Moncton
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole puts on his mask after speaking to the media in Fredericton on Aug. 28, 2021.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Erin O’Toole and the Conservatives knew long before the election campaign began that any hope they had of forming the country’s next government would have to begin in Atlantic Canada.

After the Liberals swept the four Eastern provinces in 2015, taking all 32 seats here, the Conservatives regained a foothold in the east in the 2019 federal election – taking back four seats, and losing another six races by less than a 5 per cent margin.

That set the stage for an intense fight for support in Atlantic Canada this time around, with repeated trips to the region by the major party leaders and federal campaigns focusing on localized issues such as highway bypasses, doctor shortages and fisheries regulation. It also raised the stakes in several ridings in which the Liberals and Tories appeared to be in a dead heat.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservative Party’s efforts helped them gain ground in the region, where Tory candidates were leading or elected in nine seats on election night, more than doubling their total, though the Liberals still held the majority of the seats.

Opinion: Erin O’Toole tried to refashion the Conservative movement. He should be given another chance to lead

Opinion: A battle between fear and loathing that both sides lost

That includes South Shore-St. Margarets in Nova Scotia, where federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan was defeated by the Conservatives’ Rick Perkins, in a riding where the Liberals were facing anger from Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishermen for the party’s handling of the moderate livelihood fishery issue.

The Tories also took Nova Scotia’s Cumberland-Colchester away from Liberal MP Lenore Zann, who won by just 453 votes in 2019. The Conservative candidate, local family doctor Stephen Ellis, was able to seize on concerns around health care – a significant worry in many parts of rural Atlantic Canada, where doctor shortages and rotating hospital closures helped the Progressive Conservatives win Nova Scotia’s provincial election last month.

In New Brunswick, the Conservatives also won in Miramichi-Grand Lake, where two former provincial cabinet ministers faced off, and they claimed victory in Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame, in Newfoundland and Labrador. Both ridings were previously held by the Liberals.

The margin for error was very narrow in key ridings in Atlantic Canada, yet any party hoping to form a government had to win them, said J.P. Lewis, an associate professor of political science at the University of New Brunswick in Saint John.

On his multiple visits to the region, Mr. O’Toole asked voters to give the Conservatives another chance, and he focused on concerns around rising housing prices and a shortage of federal health care funding – an issue also addressed by Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

The Conservatives, however, faced a challenge in 2021 they didn’t have to worry about in the 2019 election – the growth in support for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), widely seen to be taking voters away from the Tories.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even if they take a few hundred votes, in some of these tight races, that’s enough to make a difference,” Prof. Lewis said.

One race in which the PPC wasn’t a factor was in Fredericton, the university town and provincial capital where the party’s candidate failed to register paperwork in time for the Elections Canada deadline. That added an extra complication for Liberal MP Jennica Atwin, the former Green MP who crossed the floor to the Liberals and was trying to keep her seat for her new party.

She was in a race against Conservative Andrea Johnson and law professor Nicole O’Byrne, who was hoping to return the riding to the Greens after Ms. Atwin became the party’s first MP elected outside of B.C – beating Ms. Johnson by just over 1,600 votes in the last election. Ms. Johnson and Ms. Atwin were neck and neck as counting continued Monday night, and it’s expected the final result won’t be known until mail-in ballots are counted.

The NDP, meanwhile, was trying to hold onto its only seat in Atlantic Canada, in St. John’s East in Newfoundland and Labrador. That riding was open after NDP MP Jack Harris chose not to run again after being diagnosed with cancer, and the party tapped Mary Shortall, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour, to replace him. She lost to the Liberals’ Joanne Thompso.n

The NDP focused on health care, promising a dramatic expansion of the services covered by government. Among the ridings where the party narrowed the gap was in Halifax, where Liberal MP Andy Fillmore held on in a close race with Lisa Roberts, a former provincial NDP MLA.

The Liberals promised big money for the region, too, including multiyear affordable child care deals signed recently with P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador worth more than $1-billion.

Story continues below advertisement

In July, the Trudeau government also signed a $5.2-billion agreement to help Newfoundland and Labrador cover cost overruns that have plagued the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project – a bailout that will keep hydro rates down in the province.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies