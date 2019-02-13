Conservatives pressing Liberal MPs who will decide about probe into SNC-Lavalin allegations

Open this photo in gallery Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 18, 2018. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Members of the House of Commons justice committee are meeting in Ottawa to determine whether they will investigate an allegation that former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould was pressured to help SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution.

Conservative deputy leader Lisa Raitt says if Liberal committee members believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s insistence that the allegation is false, they’ll support “without hesitation” an opposition motion calling for the justice committee to hear from nine senior players in the government.

That list includes Wilson-Raybould herself, her replacement in the justice portfolio, David Lametti, and top staffers in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Raitt says if the Liberals defeat or water down the motion in any way, it is nothing less than an admission of guilt.

Liberal M-P Randy Boissonnault began the meeting of the Commons justice committee by proposing a list of three witnesses: Lametti, Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick, and the deputy minister of justice.

Committee chair, Liberal M-P Anthony Housefather, suggests the three names are just a start.

The New Democrats’ Nathan Cullen pointed out that Wilson-Raybould is not on the Liberals’ list and her account is likely the most important.

Wilson-Raybould resigned from the federal cabinet Tuesday, but gave no reason publicly.

In a statement, she said she has hired a former Supreme Court justice, Thomas Cromwell, to advise her on how much she can say without violating solicitor-client privilege.

Trudeau has denied Wilson-Raybould was pressured to intervene in the SNC-Lavalin case and has said she had an obligation to come to him if she felt she had been improperly pressured.

The allegation was leaked by anonymous sources last week, months after the alleged pressure and one month after Trudeau shuffled Wilson-Raybould to the veterans affairs portfolio, widely seen as a demotion.