Conservatives request ‘immediate’ probe into deletion of government vaccine memo

Open this photo in gallery Conservative MP Michael Barrett, who is running for re-election, rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The Conservatives are asking the interim clerk of the Privy Council for an “immediate investigation” into the removal of a government memo from its website that contradicted the Liberals’ policy on mandatory vaccinations.

In a letter sent to interim clerk Janice Charette on Tuesday, Conservative MP and candidate Michael Barrett said there has been as “serious breach” of the caretaker convention, which requires a government to “act with restraint during an election period.”

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has made his party’s proposed vaccine mandate a key issue in the federal election campaign, but for the third day of the campaign, he was unable to explain how his plan would work. The policy would apply to federal civil servants, federally regulated industries, and travellers on domestic planes, buses, trains and cruise ships. It was announced by the government two days before Mr. Trudeau called a snap election on Sunday.

But in a Friday memo to deputy ministers, Christine Donoghue, the chief human resources officer of Canada, said the government would consider alternatives for people who refuse vaccination, “such as testing and screening.”

On Monday, the civil service said the memo was deleted because it was “inaccurate.” At a Tuesday campaign stop in Markham, Ont., Mr. Trudeau was asked what role he, his cabinet or political staff played in having the memo removed from the website. He did not answer the question.

In their letter requesting an investigation, the Conservatives accused the government of asking the bureaucracy “to intervene for partisan political purposes” in the middle of an election campaign.

“Vaccine policies are already a point of discussion within this election. On close inspection, the vaccine policy set by the Liberal government mirrors that of the Conservative Party of Canada, despite the Liberal Party of Canada’s unfounded critiques of our policy,” Mr. Barrett said.

Mr. Trudeau told reporters Tuesday the memo was taken down because it was erroneous and didn’t reflect government policy, and was removed by the public service. He did not answer when asked directly whether his team had any role in the decision to remove the memo.

“The bottom line is: if anyone who doesn’t have a legitimate medical reason for not getting fully vaccinated chooses to not get vaccinated, there will be consequences,” Mr. Trudeau said, without elaborating on what the consequences would be. He also said the Liberal policy is not the same as the Conservatives’.

“It would be great if (the Conservatives) had the same position as us; it would be good for Canadians if they did. … They won’t even say whether or not all their candidates are fully vaccinated in this election.”

Mr. Trudeau focused his remarks on attacking the Conservatives over their plans to scrap the Liberals’ $10-a-day child-care plan, and replace it with a tax credit, making several references to former prime minister Stephen Harper, who favoured such measures.

After repeatedly dodging questions about vaccines, the Conservatives said late Sunday they would not implement a mandate but would require unvaccinated civil servants to take daily COVID-19 rapid tests, and for air and train passengers to take rapid tests or to present a recent negative test. The Conservatives contend the Liberal position is effectively the same as their own.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday that any federal civil servants or employees who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 should face the possibility of discipline or even be fired.

Following the deletion of the memo, the Conservatives say an investigation must take place.

The Conservative Party is asking for a probe to identify all individuals involved in the decision to remove the memo, including whether they were members of the bureaucracy or political staff and politicians.

In his letter, Mr. Barrett asked that the investigation be undertaken right away and for the findings to be released before election day on Sept. 20.

