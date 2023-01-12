Friends and family visit a memorial near the site of an accident that killed six young people in Barrie, Ont. on Sept. 3, 2022. Police have charged a construction company in connection with the fatal crash.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Police have charged a construction company in a fatal crash north of Toronto that killed six young people in August.

Police in Barrie, Ont., say Con-Drain Company Ltd. has been charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following a months-long investigation.

They have said the victims, all in their early 20s, were heading to a casino north of Toronto around 6 a.m. when their car crashed in a construction site, killing everyone in the vehicle.

Investigators had determined that the crash happened at a municipal construction site on a rural road, where the car plunged into a deep pit on Aug. 27, nearly 24 hours before police officers came across the scene.

Family and friends identified those killed in the crash as Curtis King, 22; River Wells, 23; Jason Ono-O’Connor, 22; Luke West, 22; Jersey Mitchell, 20; and Haley Marin, 21.

Police say the construction company is scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie on Feb. 13.