The City of Toronto says one of its construction crews found ’ancient’ human remains from an Indigenous burial ground on Friday.

The crew working on a water service line on Withrow Avenue in the city’s east end contacted Toronto Police after finding the remains.

Toronto Police say an anthropologist assessed the scene and found the remains are from an Indigenous burial ground that is marked in the area.

Police say they remained on scene to preserve the area and the remains, pending further direction from the anthropologist.

The city says construction is halted while the investigation is ongoing.

Toronto sits on the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples.