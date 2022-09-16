The Queen Elizabeth II Equestrian Monument is shown with members of the RCMP Musical Ride, during an inauguration ceremony in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 12, 2019.Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say five of the force’s officers will be leading Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession in London on Monday.

The service says the officers are part of the RCMP musical ride, a troop of riders and their horses, and will participate in a ceremonial capacity.

Sgt. Maj. Scott Williamson, riding master for the RCMP, says the musical ride has had a “very special” and “quite personal” relationship with the queen.

He says the RCMP has provided horses to the monarch and the royal family since 1969, starting with the gift of a horse called Burmese to the queen.

Williamson says the musical ride contingent will be located at the front of the funeral procession.

The queen is due to lie in state at Westminster Hall in Britain’s Parliament until Monday morning, when her funeral will be held at nearby Westminster Abbey.

Williamson says being a part of the procession is a great honour.

“Obviously it’s incredibly humbling and honouring for us, as members of the force, to be here representing the organization, representing every Canadian that we know would love to be here for this historic moment,” Williamson said Friday.

“It is very special, it’s not something we’re taking at all lightly.”

The RCMP say the officers and horses taking part are Cst. Katy Loisel riding George; Cpl. Justine Rogawski riding Elizabeth; Williamson riding Darby; Supt. Kevin Fahey riding Sir John; and Cpl. Derek Quilley assisting the RCMP delegation.