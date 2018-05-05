Ford drops former leadership rival Tanya Granic Allen as candidate for Ontario PC party

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives have dropped a controversial candidate from their roster ahead of the spring election.

Ont. PC Leader Doug Ford says in a statement that his former leadership rival Tanya Granic Allen will no longer represent the party in the riding of Mississauga Centre.

In a statement sent to reporters, Ford says Granic Allen’s “characterization of certain issues and people has been irresponsible.”

The move comes after the Ontario Liberal Party shared a video earlier in the day of Granic Allen sharing views the Liberals described as “hatred and homophobia.”

The video, which was edited and posted on the Liberals’ website, shows the social conservative Granic Allen discussing sex education.

She says when sees Croatia “trying to push radical sexualization on the young, or gay marriage, I almost vomit in disbelief.”