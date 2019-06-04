Controversial University of New Brunswick professor to retire amid probe

Open this photo in gallery More than 30 of Prof. Duchesne’s colleagues signed a letter condemning Prof. Duchesne’s views as 'racist and without academic merit.' UNB

A professor whose views have been called racist by his colleagues has taken early retirement from the University of New Brunswick.

The university announced Tuesday that Ricardo Duchesne, who taught sociology at UNB’s Saint John campus, had provided notice of his intent to retire to pursue his research independently. The university thanked him for 24 years of service.

Prof. Duchesne said in an e-mail that he could not answer questions about why he was retiring, whether he was offered any financial incentive to depart or whether he had been told of the results of a university investigation. He said those questions were confidential.

“I am looking forward to early retirement,” Prof. Duchesne said.

In May, the university announced it was investigating allegations related to a faculty member following an article that appeared in The Huffington Post that called Prof. Duchesne a white supremacist.

Prof. Duchesne says he is not racist or a white supremacist.

Dozens of Prof. Duchesne’s colleagues signed a letter condemning Prof. Duchesne’s views as “racist and without academic merit.” They argued that his work on immigration and multiculturalism hasn’t been published in peer-reviewed journals and that “cloaking these views in academic legitimacy is an abuse of his status as a professor.” It was the second time in four years that academics at UNB had signed a statement opposing Prof. Duchesne.

Gary Waite, a professor of history at UNB who signed the letter, said Tuesday that he was happy to learn Prof. Duchesne will no longer be in the classroom, even if it took considerable pressure to arrive at this point.

“We’ve known, faculty and the public, that he has been spreading hateful ideas for several years now,” Prof. Waite said. “He was using his title to give credence to this crap.”

The Canadian Historical Association issued a statement last month offering its support to those academics opposed to Prof. Duchesne. It said, “There is a difference between vigorous academic debate, and academic freedom, and views which are without basis. The CHA shares our colleagues concerns that important principles of academic freedom are being used to justify indefensible ideas and their dissemination, and join them in challenging Duchesne’s ideas,” the CHA wrote.

Prof. Duchesne has appeared on a podcast with Faith Goldy, a former Toronto mayoral candidate and Rebel Media host who was recently banned from Facebook for violating its community standards on organized hate.

He describes himself as an immigrant from Puerto Rico with a mixed-race background. He has said in the past that academics and the media are “using the word ‘racist’ to silence any dissent.”

Prof. Duchesne said he was looking forward in retirement to pursuing independent research. He said he intends to complete a new book that would examine “why European civilization was far more creative than all the other civilizations combined;” “why all European-created nations are being forced to diversify themselves through mass immigration;” and “why the mainstream media never allows any critical thinking about the mandated ideology of diversity.”