Open this photo in gallery: Tamara Lich arrives for her trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Sept. 11.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

After weeks of protest during one of the coldest months of the winter, “Freedom Convoy” organizer Chris Barber recorded himself on a walk through the blockaded streets of Ottawa as supporters stopped him to ask him for photos.

In a video posted Feb. 12, 2022, one person who ran into Barber on the street called him a “hero” as protesters chanted “Trudeau has to go” just off camera.

“We’re nothing but peace and love out here,” Barber said in the video, gesturing at the protest zone, which stretched for blocks around Parliament Hill and into residential neighbourhoods.

The scene was played in court Tuesday, where the Crown is trying to prove that Barber and his fellow organizer, Tamara Lich, exerted control and influence on the protest that unfolded over three weeks in Ottawa and ended with a massive police operation.

Lich and Barber face charges of mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police in connected with their role in the “Freedom Convoy.” The demonstrators were protesting against COVID-19 public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

The video that was played in court is not considered evidence because Lich and Barber’s defence lawyers plan to argue against admitting social media evidence gathered from the “Freedom Convoy 2022” Facebook page.

The Crown’s case against Lich and Barber has been mired in similar complaints from the defence that have slowed the process.

In another video shown to the court, Lich responded to news the prime minister was considering using the Emergencies Act in response to the protests by promising to remain “peaceful but planted” until all COVID-19 vaccine mandates were lifted.

“No matter what you do, we will hold the line,” Lich vowed in the video.

The court also watched videos of Lich and Barber’s arrests on Feb. 17, on the eve of the police operation to remove the protesters from Ottawa.

In one video, a supporter called out to Lich to “hold the line,” as she was led away in handcuffs. She repeated the words back before she was taken to a nearby police cruiser.

Lich repeated the words in another video posted earlier that day. She was asked what her message was to protesters if she were arrested.

“Hold the line,” she said in response.

Barber encouraged the person capturing his arrest to post it to social media “right away.”

Crown prosecutor Tim Radcliffe took the court painstakingly through 212 pages worth of posts and videos from the “Freedom Convoy 2022” Facebook page, including updates from convoy organizers to supporters.

Defence lawyers are demanding more information about how the Crown plans to use them to prove their case before they can be considered by the judge.

Some of the videos show life in Ottawa during the protest, while others feature messages to supporters from Barber, Lich and other organizers.

In one video, Lich expressed support for blockades at the international border crossing at the Ambassador Bridge between the United States and Canada.

“I wish we could take credit for the blockades, but we cannot,” Lich said in a video posted to the group’s Facebook page on Feb. 14.

“We are aware that Canadians nationwide are feeling inspired by the resolve of truckers in Ottawa.”

The Crown also replayed videos from Barber’s TikTok account, BigRed19755, which have already been entered into evidence during the trial. Radcliffe said he wants to demonstrate for the court that videos were cross-posted between TikTok and Facebook during the protest.