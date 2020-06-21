 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Cop suspended for ‘unprofessional’ behaviour in online video, says Ont. mayor

Adina Bresge
OAKVILLE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An officer has been suspended in relation to an online video that appears to show him roughing up a man in a town west of Toronto, but the local police chief says he has no choice but to leave him on the payroll until the appropriate processes play out.

Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner addressed mounting online outcry Sunday over a video of an April altercation between law enforcement and a man in Oakville, Ont.

The roughly 45-second clip was posted by popular Toronto-focused Instagram account 6ixbuzztv on Saturday. The footage shows a uniformed officer repeatedly shoving a man, at one point knocking him over onto the sidewalk, and throwing a bag at him while three police colleagues stand nearby.

Story continues below advertisement

Tanner said he disciplined the officer who made physical contact with the man “immediately” upon learning of the incident.

But in response to calls for further punishment, the police chief said his hands were tied.

Under Ontario’s Police Services Act, Tanner said he had no choice but to suspend the officer with pay. He said police chiefs and boards have long called for the option of being able to suspend officers’ salaries while they are removed from their duties.

“I fully understand the concerns voiced by our residents about this incident. And through emails, voice mails and social media comments since yesterday, I recognize that many have demanded the immediate firing of the individual involved,” Tanner said in a statement.

“The reality is that we must ensure that we conduct a full and fair investigation, as always, and pursue charges as appropriate.”

In such incidents, Tanner said, an officer can face both criminal and professional consequences, but these “parallel processes” require time and investigation.

“This understandably leads to frustration for many involved in the system and for those watching the process through the lens of the public,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know the video shows actions that erode your trust in us. As your Chief of Police, I can assure you that this matter will be dealt with appropriately and as swiftly as possible.”

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton says he’s dismayed by the “unprofessional and undisciplined behaviour” demonstrated by all four officers involved in the incident.

“We have standards for the use of force and we have a duty of care, a duty to intervene,” he said.

“There was no apparent effort by the observing officers to stop the pushing and shoving of the young man.”

Burton noted that because the video doesn’t include audio, it’s unclear whether any of the bystanding officers spoke up during the altercation.

The mayor said he’s waiting on the findings of the police investigation before drawing conclusions about what happened.

Story continues below advertisement

But as protests against police brutality and systemic racism roil Canada and the U.S., Burton said he’s not concerned about a broader problem of excessive use of force.

“If you think about what racism is, and everything that’s wrong with society, doesn’t it sometimes seem like leaping to sweeping generalizations based on one example might be at the root of a lot of our problems?”

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 62-year-old man in a Saturday police shooting in Mississauga, about 20 kilometres north of Oakville.

The probe follows several other high-profile deaths of racialized people involving Canadian police in recent months.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies