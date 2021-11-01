An image of Earth is projected on the venue for COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland Britain, November 1, 2021.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

India vows to reduce emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2070

Britain to fund $3 billion worth of green investments in developing economies

Trudeau moves on pledge to cap oil and gas emissions

3:30 p.m. ET

‘Time for action,’ Queen tells climate summit

The Queen has welcomed world leaders to the UN climate summit in a pre-recorded video message, saying “the time for words has now moved to the time for action.”

The 95-year-old monarch had been expected to attend the Glasgow summit, but she had to cancel the trip after doctors said she should rest and not travel. The queen recently underwent medical checks and spent the night at a London hospital – her first hospital stay in years.

In the video message, played Monday during a welcoming reception for presidents and prime ministers, the queen said she hoped that the conference will be “one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment, and achieve true statesmanship.”

“History has shown that when nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope,” she said in the video, which was recorded on Friday at Windsor Castle.

In a tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, the queen said she was happy to welcome the delegates because the environment was a subject close to Philip’s heart. In a rare public display of emotion, she said she “could not be more proud” that Philip’s environmental work lives on through the work of their eldest son, Prince Charles, and his son Prince William.

- Associated Press

2:00 p.m. ET

‘Put a price on carbon, nature cannot pay’: EU urges

Countries must put a price on the carbon dioxide emissions causing climate change, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the United Nations COP26 summit on Monday.

Von der Leyen joined leaders from more than 100 countries in Glasgow for the start of the COP26 conference, which will attempt to finish the rules to implement 2015′s Paris Agreement.

“We need to agree to a robust framework of rules, for example, to make global carbon markets a reality. Put a price on carbon, nature cannot pay that price anymore,” she said.

- Reuters

1:20 p.m. ET

India vows to reduce emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2070

India’s prime minister says his country will aim to stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2070 — two decades after the United States and at least 10 year later than China.

Narendra Modi announced the target Monday at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.

Modi said the goal of reaching “net zero” by 2070 was one of five measures India planned to undertake to meet its commitments under the Paris climate accord.

- AP

12:00 p.m. ET

Britain to fund $3 billion worth of green investments in developing economies

Britain announced on Monday it will fund green investments of more than 3 billion pounds ($4.11 billion) over five years and new guarantees to support clean infrastructure projects in developing economies.

The UK government made the pledge as the United Nations COP26 summit opened in Glasgow, Scotland. The UK also confirmed it will separately provide additional guarantees to the World Bank to fund $1 billion worth of green projects across India, as reported by Reuters earlier.

“The climate has often been a silent victim of economic growth and progress – but the opposite should now be true,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the government’s statement.

Johnson also addressed the opening ceremony of the COP26 summit, an event that has been billed as a make-or-break chance to save the planet from the most calamitous effects of climate change.

- Reuters

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks through the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press

11:35 a.m. ET

Trudeau moves on pledge to cap oil and gas emissions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the international stage on Monday to double down on a contentious campaign promise to impose greenhouse-gas emissions caps on Canada’s oil-and-gas industry.

Appearing alongside other world leaders at the opening of COP26, the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Mr. Trudeau announced that his Liberals are launching that process by referring the caps’ development to the government’s new Net-Zero Advisory Body for guidance.

The move comes as Mr. Trudeau attempts to position his government at the forefront of global climate policy – including through carbon pricing, on which he urged other countries to follow Ottawa’s lead during his speech to the conference – but faces international criticism over Canada’s status as one of the world’s biggest exporters of fossil fuels.

Calling the new limits “a big step that’s absolutely necessary,” Mr. Trudeau acknowledged in his speech that imposing them will be “no small task for an oil and gas producing country.”

- Adam Radwanski and Kathryn Blaze Baum

“Enough of brutalizing biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves.” — António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations

11:15 a.m. ET

Biden swings focus of climate effort from U.S. to the world

President Joe Biden was swinging the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world on Monday, appealing to other leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that he is still working to nail down at home.

Speaking to world leaders at the newly opened climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden planned to tote up his not-yet year-old administration’s climate efforts and announce new climate initiatives, including billions of dollars in hoped-for legislation to help poorer communities abroad deal with climate damage already underway.

Wading back into hands-on diplomacy with allies overseas this week after the withdrawal of the Trump administration, Biden on the eve of his climate summit arrival touted “the power of America showing up.” Air Force One touched down Monday in grey Glasgow for the summit.

- AP

Russia adopts long-term climate strategy, rejects U.S. criticism

10:40 a.m. ET

Russia approved a long-term government climate strategy on Monday targeting carbon neutrality by 2060 and rejected U.S. allegations it was not doing enough on climate change as the COP26 conference began.

President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the world’s no. 4 greenhouse gas emitter, plans to deliver a recorded message at the Glasgow talks, which he is not attending, and will not be able to speak live, the Kremlin’s spokesman said.

Putin’s absence, as well as that of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has been seen as a blow to the prospects of a breakthrough at the talks

- Reuters

10:30 a.m. ET

Erdogan skips Glasgow climate summit in security dispute

President Tayyip Erdogan canceled plans to attend the global climate conference in Glasgow on Monday because Britain failed to meet Turkey’s demands on security arrangements, Turkish media quoted him as saying.

Heads of state and government from around the world are attending the COP26 summit Good omens hard to find as global climate conference begins, regarded as critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change.

Erdogan had been expected to join them in Scotland after attending the G20 summit in Rome at the weekend, but instead landed back in Turkey shortly after midnight on Monday.

- Reuters

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres greet U.S. President Joe Biden during arrivals at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021.POOL/The Associated Press

10:00 a.m. ET

Biden calls out China and Russia for less than ambitious efforts on climate

Biden, however, has chided China and Russia for their less than ambitious efforts to curb emissions and blamed them for a disappointing G-20 statement on climate change.

Perhaps more troublesome for the U.N. summit is the absence of several small nations from the Pacific islands that couldn’t make it because of COVID-19 restrictions and logistics. That’s a big problem because their voices relay urgency, Figueres said.

In addition, the heads of several major emerging economies beyond China are also skipping the summit, including those from Russia, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa. That leaves India’s Modi the only leader present from the so-called BRICS nations, which account for more than 40% of global emissions.

- AP

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre sharing holding 'Enough is Enough' banner, listens as she attends a 'Fridays For Future' climate protest rally on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.Scott Heppell/The Associated Press

9:30 a.m. ET

Activists say leaders blowing ‘hot air’

Activists in costumes have posed as world leaders playing in a traditional Scottish bagpipe band on Monday as world leaders came together at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow.

The Oxfam campaigners wore kilts and said that world leaders need to come up with more action and not only “hot air” to tackle the climate crisis.

“These leaders, instead of reducing emissions and putting the world on a safer path, they are just blowing hot air, and we have had enough of hot air and empty promises, what we are asking for is for concrete action,” Oxfam Climate Policy Lead Nafkote Dabi said.

“We need climate finance, poor countries need climate finance, vulnerable communities need climate finance, and they need to be serious about this, to support vulnerable countries, to adapt to the worst impact of the climate crisis.”

- AP

8:30 a.m. ET

Biden arrives at COP26

President Joe Biden has arrived at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow for two days of meetings with world leaders meant to spur action on controlling climate change.

Biden is among leaders who are set to address the gathering on Monday. He flew into Scotland from Rome, where he attended a Group of 20 nations summit that wrapped on Sunday.

Biden will also attend some side events at the conference and a reception Monday evening with leaders and other guests invited by the host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The U.S. is seeking to push other nations to make bold commitments on curbing the emissions that are blamed for the earth’s warming while Biden’s domestic climate plan awaits a vote in the U.S. Congress after multiple delays.

- Reuters

6:30 a.m. ET

The COP26 climate conference has gotten off to a rough start for the city Glasgow

High winds and heavy rain caused travel havoc on Sunday across Britain and delayed most rail services to Glasgow. Hundreds of delegates were stranded for hours in London and elsewhere as railways struggled to clear tracks of fallen trees and overhead wires.

Garbage workers also walked off the job Monday morning after officials thought a strike had been averted. The GMB union, which represents Glasgow sanitation staff, blamed city officials for not given members sufficient “time and space” to consider a wage offer made on Friday.

And in another blow to conference organizers Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan has cancelled plans to attend COP26. According to Reuters Mr. Erdogan backed out after Britain failed to meet Ankara’s demands on security arrangements. “The president took such a decision because our demands regarding the number of vehicles for security and some other security related demands were not fully met,” a senior official told Reuters.

- Paul Waldie

6:20 a.m. ET

Chile, Canada ministers among group calling for carbon price

Chile’s energy minister Juan Carlos Jobet and Canada’s environment minister Steven Guilbeault are among signatories to a letter calling for COP26 negotiators to put a true price on carbon emissions, an action group said on Monday.

“There will be very little chance for success in combating climate change if countries and companies do not collaborate with each other,” Jobet, who is also co-chair of the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition, said in a statement from the Coalition.

“The most cost-efficient way to do it is through carbon pricing.”

- Reuters

6:00 a.m. ET

COP26 climate summit opens in Glasgow with call to ‘act now’ from Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will open a summit of world leaders at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday by urging them to move from “aspiration to action” to slow global warming.

“It’s one minute to midnight and we need to act now,” Mr. Johnson will say, according to remarks released by government officials.

More than 120 leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden, will hold a two-day meeting to kick off the COP26 climate conference, which runs until Nov. 12 at Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus.

- Paul Waldie

