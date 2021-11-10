Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, Nov. 10, 2021.PHIL NOBLE/The Associated Press

Britain has proposed that countries raise their ambitions to slash greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2022 in a draft political decision that nations will negotiate over the next few days.

A coalition of 19 countries agreed to create zero emissions shipping trade routes between ports to speed up the decarbonisation of the global maritime industry

11:00 a.m. ET

Efforts to cut car, plane and ship emissions get small boost

Several countries and companies announced plans Wednesday to stop selling cars that run on gasoline or diesel over the next two decades, as part of efforts to clamp down on a significant source of planet-warming emissions.

But the impact of the measures will likely be limited since several major emitters — notably the United States and China — did not sign on, and they received a mixed response from environmental campaigners. Nations and airlines also pledged to reduce emissions from air travel.

- AP

10:00 a.m. ET

Countries at COP26 launch plan for net-zero shipping lanes

A coalition of 19 countries including Britain and the United States on Wednesday agreed to create zero emissions shipping trade routes between ports to speed up the decarbonisation of the global maritime industry, officials involved said.

Shipping, which transports about 90% of world trade, accounts for nearly 3% of the world’s CO2 emissions.

U.N. shipping agency the International Maritime Organization has said it aims to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions from ships by 50% from 2008 levels by 2050. The goal is not aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change and the sector is under pressure to be more ambitious.

- Reuters

9:30 a.m. ET

‘Route Zero’ pledge to eliminate car emissions omits the biggest buyers and sellers

When the COP26 climate summit began last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had high hopes that countries would commit to ending the sale of cars by 2030.

But announced at the summit Wednesday involving 24 countries, including Canada, falls well short of that and leaves much of the global market moving far slower toward zero-emission vehicles.

The “Route Zero” pledge commits signatories to ensuring that all new cars and vans sold in 2040 will be zero-emission vehicles – “leading markets” such as Canada and the U.K have that target by 2035.

In addition to the two dozen countries, 11 manufacturers, including Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, 40 cities, states and provinces ranging from British Columbia and Quebec to New York City and Victoria.

Several companies that control fleets of vehicles, such as Uber, have also agreed to move toward 100 per cent zero emission vehicles by 2030, or earlier “where markets allow.”

However, those not joining the pledge include countries with major car markets such as the United States, China, Germany, Japan or Brazil. Also missing are the world’s two largest carmakers -- Volkswagen and Toyota -- as well as Renault-Nissan alliance and Hyundai-Kia. The pledge also only commits the auto companies involved to reaching the zero emission target “in leading markets” by 2035. That leaves open various interpretations for how fast they will have to keep the commitment.

- Paul Waldie

9:00 a.m. ET

COP26 views differ widely on how often to update climate pledges

There are widely differing views among nations at the COP26 climate summit on the right timeframe for revisiting national carbon emission-reducing pledges, Swiss environment minister Simonetta Sommaruga said on Wednesday.

“Views still differ widely of course as to what should be the preferred timeframe for NDCs to be applied from 2031 onwards,” she said.

She added that some nations wanted five-year cycles, others hoped for changes after every stocktake and a smaller group of countries wanted more flexibility and to do a 10-year cycle.

- Reuters

6:15 a.m. ET

Countries, cities, carmakers commit to end fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040

A group of countries, companies and cities committed on Wednesday to phasing out fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040, as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions and curb global warming.

But the world’s top two carmakers, Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG, as well as major car markets China, the United States and Germany, did not sign up, highlighting the challenges in shifting to zero emissions.

The Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans, unveiled at climate talks in the Scottish city, sees the groups pledge to “rapidly” accelerate the transition to low-carbon emission vehicles, aiming to green leading markets by 2035.

Headline signatories included Ford and General Motors , the world’s second-most populous country India and major corporate purchasers of vehicles including Leaseplan, which rents 1.7 million cars in 30 countries.

- Reuters

4:00 a.m. ET

UN climate talks draft asks for tougher emissions pledges by next year

The British hosts of the summit have proposed that countries raise their ambitions to slash greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2022 in a draft political decision that nations will negotiate over the next few days.

The proposal underscores the concerns of climate experts and activists that there is a yawning gap between current national pledges and the kinds of cuts required to keep the world from tilting into a full-blown climate crisis.

The UK’s COP26 president, Alok Sharma, had said on Tuesday that negotiators have a “mountain to climb” to come up with a deal sufficient to address the threat from global warming.

The first draft of the COP26 political decision, which the United Nations released on Wednesday morning, asks countries to “revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally determined contributions, as necessary to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022.”

- Reuters

3:00 a.m. ET

Volvo sets carbon price to assess sustainability of new projects

Swedish automaker Volvo said on Wednesday it had set a price on carbon emissions from its operations of 1,000 Swedish crowns ($116.30) a tonne, part of attempts to ensure all future projects are sustainable.

Announcing the move at global climate talks in Scotland as it joined an imitative to phase out fossil fuel cars and vans, the company said it had deliberately set a relatively high price to “future proof” itself.

Negotiators at the COP26 talks are trying to finish rules to create an international carbon market. Put simply, it would allow some countries to pay others to cut emissions - with the aim of pushing much-needed cash into green projects around the world.

Volvo said it was the first automaker to set such a price across its whole operations, as part of its aim to be a climate neutral company by 2040. The price is double the current cost of carbon in the European Union’s carbon trading scheme.

- Reuters

