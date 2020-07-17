 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Cornwallis statue, park and street need to go: Halifax task force

Halifax, Nova Scotia
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A statue dedicated to Halifax founder Edward Cornwallis should be permanently removed from the public square and a street and park in the city honouring him should be renamed, a task force is recommending.

Public commemoration of Cornwallis, the British officer accused of practising genocide against the local Indigenous population, is incompatible with current values, the task force said in its report made public Friday.

The city had temporarily removed the Cornwallis statue from the downtown park that bears his name in January 2018, pending a review by the task force, a joint initiative of regional council and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs.

Story continues below advertisement

The task force recommends that the statue “not be returned, under any circumstances, to a position of public commemoration.” Instead it should be kept in storage until it can be displayed in a civic museum created by council, the report said.

It added that Cornwallis Park should be renamed “Peace and Friendship Park” and repurposed for the creation of a performance space.

The task force said Cornwallis Street no longer has its place in Halifax. Instead, it should be renamed New Horizons Street, subject to approval by the congregation of the New Horizons Baptist Church.

“Edward Cornwallis, based in Mi’kma’ki from 1749 to 1752 as British governor of Nova Scotia, had a career characterized by violence directed against non-English peoples, including Mi’kmaq, and Highland Scots,” the report says.

“Although his assumptions of racial superiority were not uncommon for a man of his era and social background,” it adds, “continued public commemoration of his role is incompatible with current values.”

In particular, the task force’s review of the historical record led it to conclude that Cornwallis “had a personal ambition to ‘root … out’ Mi’kmaq people” and that his 1749 proclamation offered bounties for the scalps of all Mi’kmaq.

The report also notes the “near-absence” of public Mi’kmaq commemorations across the city, referring to the Indigenous peoples who have occupied Atlantic Canada for thousands of years.

Story continues below advertisement

A large part of the task force’s recommendations includes identifying ways Nova Scotia’s Indigenous peoples can take a greater place in the public sphere.

The Mi’kmaq community, the report continues, should be involved in the naming of new streets and other city assets. It also recommends adding the Mi’kmaq language to more city signage.

There is an important difference between history and commemoration, the task force concludes, adding that community values change over time.

Sometimes, the report notes, “there are occasions when older forms of commemoration no longer fit with the ethical standards of today. To make changes for that reason is not to ‘erase’ history, but to take a responsible approach to maintaining the integrity of public commemoration.”

The reports says the task force members considered a number of options for the statue, including destroying it or melting it down so the bronze could be used to create a sculpture”more in line with current community values.”

In the end, it decided that the best place for the statue would be a museum where it could be used for public education about past wrongs. No such museum exists in Halifax, it concluded, recommending that the regional municipality commit to creating one.

Story continues below advertisement

The task force report is on the agenda for a council meeting next Tuesday, and city staff are recommending that it be accepted.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies