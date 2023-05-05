Patricia Treble has written about the royals for two decades. You can find her Write Royalty newsletter on Substack.
Coronation of Charles III: More from The Globe and Mail
The Decibel podcast
Even if Canadians wanted to abolish their monarchy, as some do, the Constitution makes that almost impossible without opening a Pandora’s box of national-unity questions. Legal scholar Errol Mendes explains. Subscribe for more episodes.
Monarchy in Canada
Charles III has work to do to cultivate ties with Canada, Governor-General says in interview
Canada’s history in six coronations, from Victoria to Charles III
Time is right to scrap requirement to swear oath to the King, MPs and Senators say
Commentary
Jennifer Robson: What’s the point of a coronation?
Tom Rachman: Charles III and our odd fascination with rich strangers
Eleanor Herman: Camilla will thrive as Queen in ways that previous royal mistresses could only dream of