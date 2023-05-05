Skip to main content

Welcoming a new sovereign at Westminster Abbey involves an ancient array of rituals, rings, orbs, sceptres, crowns (of course) and a very special dab of holy oil. Here’s what to watch for on May 6

Patricia Treble
Special to The Globe and Mail

Patricia Treble has written about the royals for two decades. You can find her Write Royalty newsletter on Substack.

Coronation of Charles III: More from The Globe and Mail

The Decibel podcast

Even if Canadians wanted to abolish their monarchy, as some do, the Constitution makes that almost impossible without opening a Pandora’s box of national-unity questions. Legal scholar Errol Mendes explains. Subscribe for more episodes.


Monarchy in Canada

Charles III has work to do to cultivate ties with Canada, Governor-General says in interview

Canada’s history in six coronations, from Victoria to Charles III

Time is right to scrap requirement to swear oath to the King, MPs and Senators say


Commentary

Jennifer Robson: What’s the point of a coronation?

Tom Rachman: Charles III and our odd fascination with rich strangers

Eleanor Herman: Camilla will thrive as Queen in ways that previous royal mistresses could only dream of

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles