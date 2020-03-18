How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

How to read these charts

Check the vertical axis: When comparing populations of very different sizes, the vertical, or Y, axis of the chart has to be larger or smaller to fit the number of cases. Putting all charts on the same scale would make smaller numbers, and the trends they show, too hard to see. When comparing any two charts in this guide at a glance, especially for two different countries, please check how the scales differ.

Where are these numbers from? The Canadian data shown here is compiled from the most recently available numbers from sources including federal and provincial governments, Johns Hopkins University and Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto. Unless otherwise specified all international data is sourced from the database of JHU’s Center for Systems Science, based on numbers from national and regional health authorities.

Cumulative versus new: Unless otherwise specified, the charts show cumulative cases of COVID-19, or the total number to date, which shows the overall burden the population and health system has had to deal with so far. Daily tallies of new infections, like the ones you’ll see issued by provincial health authorities, can also be significant because they show whether epidemics are accelerating or in decline.

Confirmed verus presumptive: When provincial health agencies test people for COVID-19 and get a positive result, they’re considered presumptive until the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg confirms it. The Canadian figures shown may combine confirmed and presumptive cases, whereas international data is confirmed only.

The Canadian picture

Health authorities from province to province have all recorded at least one coronavirus case so far. They announce new cases daily, but at different times and with different methodology, so they may not always sync up with the national total on the federal government’s COVID-19 page. The numbers in the map below are confirmed and presumptive Canadian cases compiled from the most recently available numbers.

The provincial picture

Each province and territory has a different website where they list how many cases they’ve detected or tests they’ve performed.

The global picture

These charts are powered by the Johns Hopkins database, which may be updated at different times than Canadian health agencies.

How the countries with the most cases have changed over time Confirmed cases Recovered cases Dotted line indicates first reported case

