How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

COVID-19′s rapid spread in global and Canadian populations has put public-health agencies under pressure to save lives. Check back here for the latest numbers

Jeremy Agius, Danielle Webb and Evan Annett
How to read these charts

Check the vertical axis: When comparing populations of very different sizes, the vertical, or Y, axis of the chart has to be larger or smaller to fit the number of cases. Putting all charts on the same scale would make smaller numbers, and the trends they show, too hard to see. When comparing any two charts in this guide at a glance, especially for two different countries, please check how the scales differ.

Where are these numbers from? The Canadian data shown here is compiled from the most recently available numbers from sources including federal and provincial governments, Johns Hopkins University and Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto. Unless otherwise specified all international data is sourced from the database of JHU’s Center for Systems Science, based on numbers from national and regional health authorities.

Cumulative versus new: Unless otherwise specified, the charts show cumulative cases of COVID-19, or the total number to date, which shows the overall burden the population and health system has had to deal with so far. Daily tallies of new infections, like the ones you’ll see issued by provincial health authorities, can also be significant because they show whether epidemics are accelerating or in decline.

Confirmed verus presumptive: When provincial health agencies test people for COVID-19 and get a positive result, they’re considered presumptive until the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg confirms it. The Canadian figures shown may combine confirmed and presumptive cases, whereas international data is confirmed only.

The Canadian picture

Health authorities from province to province have all recorded at least one coronavirus case so far. They announce new cases daily, but at different times and with different methodology, so they may not always sync up with the national total on the federal government’s COVID-19 page. The numbers in the map below are confirmed and presumptive Canadian cases compiled from the most recently available numbers.

1 to 9 10 to 99 101 to 1,000 Over 1,000 cases
Que. Ont. Alta. B.C. Sask. Man. Nunavut N.W.T. Yukon N.B. N.S. P.E.I. Nfld.
Sources: GOVERNMENT WEBSITES, UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO AND JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY

 

Source: JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY CSSE

The provincial picture

Each province and territory has a different website where they list how many cases they’ve detected or tests they’ve performed.

The global picture

These charts are powered by the Johns Hopkins database, which may be updated at different times than Canadian health agencies.

Sources: GOVERNMENT WEBSITES, UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO AND JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY
Show all

 

How the countries with the most cases have changed over time
Confirmed cases
Recovered cases
Dotted line indicates first reported case

 

Source: JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY

What can I do?

Slowing down the spread of COVID-19 is everyone’s responsibility now, from the governments and businesses telling people to stay home to the citizens and communities figuring out how to cope. Here are some of the resources The Globe has compiled to help you.

I think I have symptoms of COVID-19. What should I do?

Overview: What you need to know about COVID-19

Full coverage: All coronavirus news stories, no paywall

Who’s ‘flattening the curve’ on the coronavirus, and who isn’t? A global graphic comparison

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

