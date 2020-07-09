 Skip to main content
Coronavirus in Quebec: Province expected to impose more restrictions on bars

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A patron enjoys a glass of wine at Lemeac restaurant in Montreal on June 22, 2020.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Quebec is expected to impose more restrictions on bars today to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Health Minister Christian Dube and public health director Horacio Arruda are scheduled to make an announcement this afternoon.

Multiple sources tell The Canadian Press that the province will force bars to close earlier and require owners to collect contact information from patrons for tracing purposes in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The move comes two weeks after authorities reopened those businesses following months of pandemic-induced shutdowns.

Dube had threatened to close bars and revoke their licenses earlier this week after reports of venues in the Montreal area violating public health guidelines on such things as physical distancing.

Quebec health officials reported 137 new COVID-19 cases today and 6 additional deaths, four of which had occurred before July 1.

There have now been 5,609 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Quebec and 56,216 COVID-19 cases, of which 25,616 are considered recovered.

An organization representing owners of Quebec bars has issued a statement predicting the new measures “are going to drive hundreds of bar owners into bankruptcy.”

The Corporation des proprietaires de bars, brasseries et tavernes du Quebec said the province has not provided the aid needed to help owners weather the financial impact of the pandemic.

