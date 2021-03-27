Coronavirus latest: Ontario reports 2,453 new cases of COVID-19, 10 new deaths

Open this photo in gallery People arrive at the city-operated mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the East York Town Centre in Toronto on March 24, 2021. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 2,453 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 814 new cases in Toronto.

She says there are also 411 new cases in Peel Region, 263 in York Region, 156 in Hamilton, 139 in Durham Region and 115 in Ottawa.

More than 61,000 tests were completed since Friday’s update.

There are 985 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario.

Ontario reports that 77,740 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily update. A total of 1,916,332 vaccines have been given in the province so far.

In Toronto, residents aged 70 and older can start booking COVID-19 vaccinations at city clinics Saturday.

Mayor John Tory announced Friday the city was expanding the eligibility to the age group, urging people to get the vaccine. He said the number of elderly residents signing up for the shot has been dropping since bookings opened to those aged 75 and older earlier this week.

Tory said the city has almost 30,000 appointments available over the coming week.

Starting Saturday, individuals born in 1951 and earlier can schedule their shot through the province’s booking portal. The city says appointments will be available at three of Toronto’s mass immunization clinics Saturday and at two additional clinics starting Monday.