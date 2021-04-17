Coronavirus latest: Ontario sees new daily COVID-19 cases edge down, but hospitalizations up

Open this photo in gallery Sylvia Rahman, a nursing student for the class of 2021, prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to Dularie Disram at the Downsview Arena vaccination site in Toronto on April 16, 2021. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case count is down from Friday’s single-day high, but the province has set a new record for virus-related hospitalizations.

There are currently 2,065 COVID-19 patients in hospital, marking the first time that figure has passed the 2,000 mark.

The province is reporting 4,362 new infections Saturday, down from the record-high 4,812 logged a day earlier.

A number of new public health measures have taken effect across the province Saturday, all of which are meant to contain the surging case counts.

They include new powers allowing police to randomly stop drivers and pedestrians to ensure compliance with the province’s extended stay-at-home order, tighter capacity limits on essential retailers and public gatherings, and the closure of outdoor recreation spaces.

