Coronavirus latest: Two-day COVID-19 case count in Ontario crests 6,000

Students cross the street at Tomken Road Middle School in Mississauga, Ont., on April 1, 2021. Ontario has entered a new level of restrictions, but Doug Ford's government says schools will remain open.

Ontario is reporting more than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections a day over the past 48 hours, along with 39 new virus-related deaths over the same two-day stretch.

The province logged 3,009 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 3,089 cases Friday, a day on which data sharing was paused for the Good Friday holiday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto and Peel Region remain the most active zones for the virus, with Hamilton and Ottawa also seeing higher local case loads.

There are 796 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, with 451 patients in intensive care and 261 on a ventilator.

The latest figures come as a provincewide shutdown takes effect across Ontario.

The latest measures mean personal services, gyms and indoor dining must shut down, but schools and most retailers can stay open with specific capacity limits in place.

Ontario says 147,749 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Thursday’s report. A total of 2,424,063 vaccine doses have been given in the province so far.

