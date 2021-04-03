 Skip to main content
Coronavirus latest: Two-day COVID-19 case count in Ontario crests 6,000

The Canadian Press
Students cross the street at Tomken Road Middle School in Mississauga, Ont., on April 1, 2021. Ontario has entered a new level of restrictions, but Doug Ford's government says schools will remain open.

Ontario is reporting more than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections a day over the past 48 hours, along with 39 new virus-related deaths over the same two-day stretch.

The province logged 3,009 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 3,089 cases Friday, a day on which data sharing was paused for the Good Friday holiday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto and Peel Region remain the most active zones for the virus, with Hamilton and Ottawa also seeing higher local case loads.

There are 796 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, with 451 patients in intensive care and 261 on a ventilator.

The latest figures come as a provincewide shutdown takes effect across Ontario.

The latest measures mean personal services, gyms and indoor dining must shut down, but schools and most retailers can stay open with specific capacity limits in place.

Ontario says 147,749 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Thursday’s report. A total of 2,424,063 vaccine doses have been given in the province so far.

Elsewhere in Canada:

  • Quebec is reporting 1,282 new cases of COVID-19 today and three additional deaths. The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations declined by two to 501, while the number of people in intensive care rose by three to 124. Public health authorities say 47,194 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 1,488,347. Quebec has reported a total of 314,958 cases of COVID-19 and 10,684 deaths linked to the disease.
  • Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today. Two cases have been identified in the central health region which includes Halifax – one is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada while the other is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other two infections were found in the eastern zone and are both related to out-of-region travel. Nova Scotia now has 32 active cases of COVID-19.

