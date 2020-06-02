 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

The latest coronavirus news: Ontario expected to extend state of emergency to June 30

Staff & Wires
Ontario is expected today to extend its state of emergency until June 30.

The measure bans gatherings larger than five people.

It also orders the closure of some businesses such as restaurants and bars, except if they offer takeout or delivery.

If the vote passes, the measure — which had been set to expire today — will be extended for another 28 days.

Independent legislator Randy Hillier has said he will vote against the measure, saying it gives the government too much authority.

Ontario declared a state of emergency on March 17 as COVID-19 cases began to climb in the province.

- The Canadian Press

Today’s top headlines:
National news
  • Opposition urges resumption of Manitoba’s legislature
  • Canadian health officials urge rally-goers to keep COVID-19 in mind
International news

What is the reopening plan in my province? A guide

5 a.m. EDT

Opposition urges resumption of Manitoba’s legislature

Manitoba’s two opposition parties want the government to resume regular sitting days at the legislature.

The NDP and the Liberals say in a letter to House Leader Kelvin Goertzen that as the province continues to ease public health restrictions, they believe the legislature can regularly resume.

A spokesman for Goertzen says discussions were held with the NDP and additional sitting time was offered, but they did not accept the offer.

The spokesman says as a result, the Legislative Assembly’s normal fall sittings will resume in October.

-The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Canadian health officials urge rally-goers to keep COVID-19 in mind

As protesters keep up their anti-racism rallies on both sides of the border, top health officials are hoping they don’t forget about the risk of COVID-19.

Canadian health officials are not suggesting people avoid protests, but they are stressing the importance of hand sanitizer and masks.

With physical distance being nearly impossible in some of these settings, rally-goers may have to find other ways to try to keep themselves safe.

Protests have taken place in several Canadian cities in the aftermath of a black man dying last week in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

George Floyd’s death has sent throngs into the streets in several U.S. and Canadian cities to decry systemic racism and police brutality.

-The Canadian Press

