Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

Paxlovid continues to protect higher-risk individuals against the most dire COVID-19 consequences, a new Canadian study found

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s conversations with those facing COVID-19-related charges in court are under scrutiny

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla tests positive for COVID-19, and has cancelled all her public engagements for this week.

Alberta’s Opposition NDP is calling on Premier Danielle Smith to divulge all her conversations relating to COVID-19 court cases after she acknowledged having contact with an accused before his trial relating to a blockade at a U.S.-Canada border crossing.

A new Canadian study has found the antiviral drug Paxlovid continued to protect higher-risk individuals against COVID-related hospital admissions and death even after the Omicron variant was in circulation.

Pandemic recovery

The shift to virtual real estate transactions during the pandemic contributed to a rise in fraud in the Toronto area, experts say.

Airbnb, one of the top pandemic beneficiaries, has seen its revenue growth cool lately as fewer people are booking long-term rental stays away from cities with employers urging workers to return to offices.

Unilever is expecting a “consumption boom” in China now that lockdowns have eased, flagging $1.5-$2-trillion in “excess household savings.”

Child poverty decreased in British Columbia in 2020 due to provincial and federal government benefits provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but progress may be wiped out by the rising costs of living, an advocacy group says.

Globe opinion

Marcus Gee: How misinformation can kill you

Information centre

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap.

