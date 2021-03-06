Coronavirus Saturday: Ontario reports 990 new COVID-19 cases, Quebec reports 749

Open this photo in gallery A man walks into a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Brampton, Ont., on March 4, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 990 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and six more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 284 new cases in Toronto, 173 in Peel Region, and 82 in York Region.

Saturday’s data is based on 57,829 completed tests.

The province also reports a single-day high of 39,698 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered since Friday’s update.

A total of 860,412 doses of vaccine have been administered in Ontario so far.

Ontario says that 1,152 more cases were resolved since the last daily update.

There have been 306,997 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the pandemic began, including 289,735 classified as resolved and 7,052 that have resulted in death.

Elsewhere in Canada: