Coronavirus Saturday: Ontario reports 990 new COVID-19 cases, Quebec reports 749

Ontario is reporting 990 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and six more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 284 new cases in Toronto, 173 in Peel Region, and 82 in York Region.
Saturday’s data is based on 57,829 completed tests.
The province also reports a single-day high of 39,698 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered since Friday’s update.
A total of 860,412 doses of vaccine have been administered in Ontario so far.
Ontario says that 1,152 more cases were resolved since the last daily update.
There have been 306,997 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the pandemic began, including 289,735 classified as resolved and 7,052 that have resulted in death.
Elsewhere in Canada:
- Quebec is reporting 749 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, along with 10 new deaths linked to the virus. The province also says it administered 19,865 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, marking a new single-day high for Quebec’s immunization drive. Hospitalizations in the province declined by 16 to 601 today, while the number of patients in intensive care decreased by two to 109.
- Nova Scotia health officials are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 today. Authorities say all six infections are connected to travel or to previously identified cases. Public health says there are now 29 active reported cases of COVID-19 across the province, with two people in hospital with the disease. There have been 1,657 infections reported in the province since the onset of the pandemic.