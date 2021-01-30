Coronavirus today: Ontario reports 2,063 new cases of COVID-19, 73 deaths

Open this photo in gallery An ICU health-care worker shown inside a negative pressure room cares for a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto in December 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario reported 2,063 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 73 more deaths linked to virus.

The province says 1,273 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those, 353 patients were in intensive care and 216 were on ventilators.

Provincial data says 9,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Friday, for a total of 336,828 doses across the province.

Meanwhile, a public health physician with the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority says a rise in cases among northwestern Ontario Indigenous communities is a wake-up call for the region.

Dr. John Guilfoyle says recent cases in five communities appear to have been contained, but people should be extremely careful.

Elsewhere in Canada: