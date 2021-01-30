Coronavirus today: Ontario reports 2,063 new cases of COVID-19, 73 deaths

Ontario reported 2,063 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 73 more deaths linked to virus.
The province says 1,273 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday.
Of those, 353 patients were in intensive care and 216 were on ventilators.
Provincial data says 9,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Friday, for a total of 336,828 doses across the province.
Meanwhile, a public health physician with the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority says a rise in cases among northwestern Ontario Indigenous communities is a wake-up call for the region.
Dr. John Guilfoyle says recent cases in five communities appear to have been contained, but people should be extremely careful.
Elsewhere in Canada:
- Quebec Premier François Legault says he plans to announce changes to Quebec’s COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday. Legault wrote in a Saturday-morning Facebook post that he hopes to be able to relax some restrictions, particularly those around retail stores, if the situation permits. Legault wrote that the changes would come into effect after Feb. 8. Businesses designated “non-essential” have been closed across Quebec since Dec. 25 and the province has been under an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew since Jan. 9.