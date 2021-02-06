Coronavirus today: Quebec nears 10,000 deaths, reports 1,204 new COVID-19 cases

Open this photo in gallery People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal on Jan. 31, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is one COVID-19 death shy of 10,000 since the beginning of the pandemic after reporting 27 further fatalities along with 1,204 new infections on Saturday.

The new deaths include nine in the previous 24 hours, but one death previously attributed to COVID-19 was removed. The province has now logged 9,999 deaths since last March, along with 268,977 infections and 246,695 now classified as recovered.

Quebec’s Health Department also reported a drop of 58 patients in hospital, bringing those requiring treatment to 982.

There are also nine fewer patients in intensive care for a total of 159.

Health Minister Christian Dube highlighted a rise in the number of infections in the past four days and urged Quebecers to get tested even if they have minor COVID symptoms.

“I repeat my call yesterday: go get get tested for any symptoms,” Dube wrote. “This is one way to stop the spread of new variants.”

The province administered 4,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses Friday, for a total of 253,904.

