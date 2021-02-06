 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus today: Quebec nears 10,000 deaths, reports 1,204 new COVID-19 cases

The Canadian Press
People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal on Jan. 31, 2021.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is one COVID-19 death shy of 10,000 since the beginning of the pandemic after reporting 27 further fatalities along with 1,204 new infections on Saturday.

The new deaths include nine in the previous 24 hours, but one death previously attributed to COVID-19 was removed. The province has now logged 9,999 deaths since last March, along with 268,977 infections and 246,695 now classified as recovered.

Quebec’s Health Department also reported a drop of 58 patients in hospital, bringing those requiring treatment to 982.

There are also nine fewer patients in intensive care for a total of 159.

Health Minister Christian Dube highlighted a rise in the number of infections in the past four days and urged Quebecers to get tested even if they have minor COVID symptoms.

“I repeat my call yesterday: go get get tested for any symptoms,” Dube wrote. “This is one way to stop the spread of new variants.”

The province administered 4,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses Friday, for a total of 253,904.

Elsewhere in Canada:

  • Ontario is reporting 1,388 new cses of COVID-19 today along with 45 new associated deaths. Virus-related hospitalizations in the province stand at 1,021, with 325 patients in intensive care and 228 on a ventilator. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 455 new cases in Toronto, 288 in Peel and 131 in York Region. Those regions are expected to be the last to reopen their economies under a provincial plan that’s set to be announced early next week. The Canadian Press has learned that Premier Doug Ford is set to reveal details on Monday, but a senior government source says four regions with low case counts may be able to start easing restrictions on businesses as early as Wednesday.
  • There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia today, and provincial health officials say the number of active infections in the province has dropped by one to seven. Premier Stephen McNeil says in a statement he’s proud of Nova Scotians efforts to keep cases low and is telling them to remain vigilant as new measures easing restrictions don’t go into effect until Monday. Those new measures, in effect until March 7, include an increase in gathering limits to 150 people outdoors and to 50 per cent of an indoor venue’s capacity to a maximum of 100 people. Retail and fitness businesses will be able to welcome up to 75 per cent of their legal client capacity. A total of 17,295 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Nova Scotia, including 4,681 second doses.
  • New Brunswick is reporting two deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 12 new infections in the province. Health authorities say the deaths are both in the Edmundston area and include a resident in their 80s at the Manoir Belle Vue, a nursing home, and a person in their 60s. Of the 12 new cases, 10 are in the Edmundston area, which remains under lockdown. Eight people are in hospital, with two in intensive care. The province has now reported 20 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic and 1,337 confirmed cases with 1,095 recoveries.

