Rebecca Zamon and Samantha Edwards

Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

  1. A third of U.S. COVID-19 cases now caused by Omicron BA.2 variant as overall cases fall
  2. Ottawa mayor urges federal government to bring workers back downtown to save local businesses
  3. Pfizer to sell up to four million courses of COVID-19 pills to UNICEF this year

Due to changes in the prevalence of testing, case counts alone are no longer a reliable indicator of the spread of COVID-19. Going forward, we will only be including the weekly death rates and hospitalizations in the newsletter. For a snapshot of COVID-19 data in Canada, go to the coronavirus tracker.

There were 255 deaths announced, down 19 per cent over the same period. At least 3,496 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

The mayor of Ottawa is urging the federal government to send its workers back to their downtown offices to bolster flagging local businesses.

  • Jim Watson appealed directly to Treasury Board President Mona Fortier to remind her that Ottawa has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates of any big city in the country, saying it’s safe for workers to return.
  • Approximately 94 per cent of adults in Ottawa are fully vaccinated, and 98 per cent of the core public service has attested that they’ve received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. Even so, many public servants are still logging in from home.

Despite rising prices everywhere you look, Canadians are ramping up their discretionary spending, according to interviews with retailers, car dealers, real estate agents and economists.

  • “Canadians have solid balance sheets, they’ve racked up ample savings and, for the most part, confidence is holding up,” said Rannella Billy-Ochieng’, an economist at RBC Economics.
  • Which industries have seen the biggest lifts? Cars, tourism and homes (both purchasing and renovating) are all seeing a lot of action, with many seizing the moment to spend.

Also today: Investment in seniors housing soars despite pandemic’s negative impact

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

