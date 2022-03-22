Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Due to changes in the prevalence of testing, case counts alone are no longer a reliable indicator of the spread of COVID-19. Going forward, we will only be including the weekly death rates and hospitalizations in the newsletter. For a snapshot of COVID-19 data in Canada, go to the coronavirus tracker.

There were 255 deaths announced, down 19 per cent over the same period. At least 3,496 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts • Tracking vaccine doses • Lockdown rules and reopening

Photo of the day

Pedestrians wearing protective face masks are seen behind artificial cherry blossom decorations at a shopping district on the first day after the lifting of restrictions imposed on Tokyo and 17 other prefectures, in Tokyo, on March 22.KIM KYUNG-HOON/Reuters

Coronavirus in Canada

The mayor of Ottawa is urging the federal government to send its workers back to their downtown offices to bolster flagging local businesses.

Jim Watson appealed directly to Treasury Board President Mona Fortier to remind her that Ottawa has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates of any big city in the country, saying it’s safe for workers to return.

Approximately 94 per cent of adults in Ottawa are fully vaccinated, and 98 per cent of the core public service has attested that they’ve received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. Even so, many public servants are still logging in from home.

Coronavirus around the world

About one third of COVID-19 cases in the United States are now caused by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant, according to government data that also showed overall infections still declining from January’s record highs. Despite the rise of the extremely contagious sub-variant, U.S. health experts say a major wave of new infections appears unlikely.

are now caused by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant, according to government data that also showed overall infections still declining from January’s record highs. Despite the rise of the extremely contagious sub-variant, U.S. health experts say a major wave of new infections appears unlikely. Pfizer has agreed to sell up to 4 million courses of its oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid to UNICEF for use in 95 low-income countries. The company said the countries covered in the UNICEF deal account for around 53 per cent of the world’s population.

As case numbers surge in China, members of the public are wondering whether the government’s increasingly complex “dynamic clearance” methods – including the continuous testing of residents – still work in combatting the Omicron variant.

Coronavirus and business

Despite rising prices everywhere you look, Canadians are ramping up their discretionary spending, according to interviews with retailers, car dealers, real estate agents and economists.

“Canadians have solid balance sheets, they’ve racked up ample savings and, for the most part, confidence is holding up,” said Rannella Billy-Ochieng’, an economist at RBC Economics.

Which industries have seen the biggest lifts? Cars, tourism and homes (both purchasing and renovating) are all seeing a lot of action, with many seizing the moment to spend.

Also today: Investment in seniors housing soars despite pandemic’s negative impact

Globe opinion

More reporting

Ottawa Senators will no longer require fans to be masked as of Saturday’s home game

Information centre

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.