Coronavirus Update: Advocates urge dedicated federal assistance for long-term care

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Advocates and politicians ask for further action from Ottawa on long-term care White House task force warns of persistent, broad spread of COVID-19 in western U.S. Charges possible after 46 COVID-19 cases are linked to an Ontario wedding

In Canada, there have been at least 228,541 cases reported. In the past week 19,393 new cases were announced, 11-per-cent more than the previous week.

There have also been at least 191,208 recoveries and 10,074 deaths. Today, 42 deaths were reported, compared to 29 yesterday.

Worldwide, there have been at least 44,481,667 cases confirmed and 1,174,007 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Spectators maintain physical distancing inside individual plastic cabins as they watch the theatre play 'Volpone Protocol' staged by Bendita Trupe in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Oct. 28. AMANDA PEROBELLI/Reuters

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ontario , new modelling data suggests the province appears to be moving away from the worst-case scenario in COVID-19 growth. Earlier, Premier Doug Ford hinted that numbers were moving “in the right direction.” Officials are reviewing charges that could be laid after a wedding north of Toronto was linked to 46 COVID-19 cases.

, new modelling data suggests the province appears to be moving away from the worst-case scenario in COVID-19 growth. Earlier, Premier Doug Ford hinted that numbers were moving “in the right direction.” Officials are reviewing charges that could be laid after a wedding north of Toronto was linked to 46 COVID-19 cases. Manitoba reported a record daily high of 193 new COVID-19 today, with many recent cases linked to social gatherings.

reported a record daily high of 193 new COVID-19 today, with many recent cases linked to social gatherings. In Quebec, five long-term care homes report infections among more than 25 per cent of residents – down from eight yesterday. The province reported 1,030 new cases and 25 more deaths.

In Ottawa, the government said large cruise ships are banned from Canadian waters until at least the end of February.

Also today: During the spring lockdowns, screen time among elementary school-aged children in Ontario doubled, to an average of 5.8 hours a day from an average of 2.6 hours a day, not including schoolwork, according to a new report. Experts says it’s time to rethink the dependence on technology.

And: A surge in e-commerce shopping has been challenging for high-rise buildings, where excessive parcels take space in residential lobbies, and cause strain on the maintenance employees.

Coronavirus around the world

Russia has temporarily stopped vaccinating new volunteers in its vaccine trial, staff at eight of 25 trial clinics said, with some citing high demand and a shortage of doses.

has temporarily stopped vaccinating new volunteers in its vaccine trial, staff at eight of 25 trial clinics said, with some citing high demand and a shortage of doses. Watch: Populists who argue the coronavirus is harmless are dangerous and irresponsible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, defending a circuit-break lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Populists who argue the coronavirus is harmless are dangerous and irresponsible, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, defending a circuit-break lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. The White House coronavirus task force warned of a persistent and broad spread of COVID-19 in the western half of the United States, and its members urged aggressive measures to curb the surge of infections.

Coronavirus and business

Canadian commerce software company Shopify reported record third-quarter earnings, beating investor expectations.

Shopify’s stock has risen by close to 150 per cent this year, becoming the Canada’s most valuable company because of a surge in e-commerce business during the pandemic.

“The accelerated shift to digital commerce triggered by COVID-19 is continuing, as more consumers shop online and entrepreneurs step up to meet demand,” the company said.

Also today: Albertans account for 18 per cent of all mortgage deferrals in Canada, causing concern for housing markets in Calgary and Edmonton. The province’s finance minister said the high rate of deferrals is not surprising given the “blow Alberta’s economy received by the pandemic and oil price crash.”

And: Despite record gains in the third quarter, the U.S. economy remains 3.5-per-cent below its level at the end of 2019, tens of millions remain unemployed, and incomes have plunged.

Globe opinion

Andrew Coyne: “While the government’s current policy, she said, was ‘to do whatever it takes’ (slang for “spend unlimited amounts”) to see Canadians through the public health crisis – a strategy she acknowledged was uncontroversial – it would not be so foolish as to spend any less than that after the crisis has passed.”

“While the government’s current policy, she said, was ‘to do whatever it takes’ (slang for “spend unlimited amounts”) to see Canadians through the public health crisis – a strategy she acknowledged was uncontroversial – it would not be so foolish as to spend any less than that after the crisis has passed.” Josh Fullan: “This winter, catching the coronavirus isn’t the only serious public health risk we are facing. One of the biggest threats to our collective health in the colder, darker months may be that the lack of physical activity imposed by the pandemic takes hold as a habit.”

“This winter, catching the coronavirus isn’t the only serious public health risk we are facing. One of the biggest threats to our collective health in the colder, darker months may be that the lack of physical activity imposed by the pandemic takes hold as a habit.” Allison Venditti: “As families were forced to re-evaluate and prioritize based on need, the systemic failures of our society were exposed: Failure to support women. Failure to support mothers. Failure of companies to close the wage gap and provide pay transparency.”

