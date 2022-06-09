Skip to main content
Lacy Atalick and Samantha Edwards
Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

In the past seven days, there were 259 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 7 per cent over the same period. At least 3,067 people are being treated in hospitals and 222 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 18th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Pandemic recovery

