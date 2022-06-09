Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

In the past seven days, there were 259 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 7 per cent over the same period. At least 3,067 people are being treated in hospitals and 222 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 18th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

A report from the World Health Organization said its investigation into the origins of COVID-19 was inconclusive due to missing data from China. The report says the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 probably came from animals, likely bats, but the organization is still uncertain how the virus was first transmitted to humans due to missing data.

COVID-19 advisory group says there are still real signs of strain in the health care system, and he would have preferred an extension to the province’s masking rules in high-risk settings. The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta has decreased by 20 per cent over the past two weeks.

Pandemic recovery

Air Canada cancelled about 10 per cent of its flights at Toronto Pearson Airport in the first seven days of June amid staffing shortages. The aviation industry says the reduced workforce is unable to manage a rise in passengers while still enforcing COVID-19 rules, and that vaccine mandates for employees of federal agencies and airlines have also reduced staff numbers.

Meanwhile, Air Transat’s second-quarter loss deepened amid pandemic-related flight cancellations and soaring fuel prices.

The Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm over several worrisome trends in the pandemic’s real estate boom, including households who stretched financially to purchase property and investors who leveraged their existing homes to buy new properties.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, dipped after parts of Shanghai imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures.

