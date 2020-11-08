Coronavirus Update: Airlines must refund customers for cancelled flights before they get federal aid, Garneau says

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Transport Minister says airlines must refund customers' money for flights cancelled in the pandemic before the carriers receive any federal government aid Joe Biden’s U.S. election victory good news for Canada, François-Philippe Champagne says Quebec and Ontario report new daily highs with 1,400 and 1,300 new cases, respectively

In Canada, there have been at least 261,829 cases reported. In the last week 23,140 new cases were announced, 10 per cent more than the previous week.

There have also been at least 215,003 recoveries and 10,510 deaths. Today, 26 new deaths were reported, compared to 54 yesterday.

Worldwide, there have been at least 49,832,675 cases confirmed and 1,250,446 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Jolin Polasek draws a sign in chalk on a street in New York's Harlem neighbourhood yesterday to celebrate Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press

Coronavirus in Canada

Dangerously high COVID-19 cases in B.C. prompted the province’s top pubic health officer to announce new bans relating to social gatherings, group fitness, workplaces and travel in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions.

prompted the province’s top pubic health officer to announce new bans relating to social gatherings, group fitness, workplaces and travel in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions. The fall resurgence of COVID-19 continued to smash daily infection records in Quebec and Ontario on Sunday, while devastating outbreaks at two Winnipeg long-term care homes sparked an official investigation by the provincial government.

In Ottawa, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said U.S. president-elect Joe Biden’s election victory is good news for Canada, adding he hopes there will be a smooth transition of power.

Champagne said on CTV that the two countries could collaborate to fight COVID-19 and climate change.

Coronavirus around the world

In the U.S., six White House aides and a Trump campaign adviser have COVID-19. Meanwhile, president-elect Joe Biden signalled on Sunday he plans to move quickly to build out his government, focusing first on the raging pandemic. Texas became the first state to surpass one million cases.

six White House aides and a Trump campaign adviser have COVID-19. Meanwhile, president-elect Joe Biden signalled on Sunday he plans to move quickly to build out his government, focusing first on the raging pandemic. Texas became the first state to surpass one million cases. The British government now says it will provide free meals to disadvantaged children in England over the coming holidays following a hugely popular child hunger campaign by soccer star Marcus Rashford.

government now says it will provide free meals to disadvantaged children in England over the coming holidays following a hugely popular child hunger campaign by soccer star Marcus Rashford. Bolivia’s Luis Arce was sworn in as president on Sunday. Arce’s socialist party comes into office facing the huge task of healing the divisions of a political crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus and business

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says airlines must refund customers' money for flights cancelled in the pandemic before the carriers receive any federal government aid.

The government is readying a long-awaited package of financial bailouts for Canadian airlines, airports and aerospace industry, whose customer demand and volume levels have plunged because of fears of catching the deadly virus, border closings and travel quarantines.

Canada’s airlines have, in most cases, collectively hung on to billions of dollars in fares for flights that never happened, offering credits instead and angering thousands of customers.

On Sunday, Mr. Garneau signalled airlines that want help from the taxpayer will have to pay back customers.

Globe opinion

Brooks Fallis: “Canada’s COVID-19 pandemic exit strategy is dependent on a vaccine to establish broad population immunity. While a highly effective vaccine would be ideal, it is naive to hope for a single perfect solution to such a complex problem."

“Canada’s COVID-19 pandemic exit strategy is dependent on a vaccine to establish broad population immunity. While a highly effective vaccine would be ideal, it is naive to hope for a single perfect solution to such a complex problem." Kelly Gallagher-Mackay: “But the current approach to managing the impact of school closures and disrupted instruction has overshadowed another problem: significant learning losses for children. As COVID-19 numbers trend upwards, we need a plan to address the implications of learning loss over the long haul.”

“But the current approach to managing the impact of school closures and disrupted instruction has overshadowed another problem: significant learning losses for children. As COVID-19 numbers trend upwards, we need a plan to address the implications of learning loss over the long haul.” André Picard: “At some point, there has to be a realization that, if you want to halt the spread of a pandemic illness, half-measures are not sufficient.”

Information centre

