Good evening. The coronavirus newsletter publishes Mondays and Fridays.

Top headlines:

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

The ArriveCan app remains mandatory, the Canada Border Services Agency says, but Canadians entering at a land border who fail to enter their information into the app will be granted a one-time exemption from quarantine, testing and fines. “The exemption is in place to make travellers aware of the requirement to complete their reporting in ArriveCan,” CBSA spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy said in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail.

Since the start of the pandemic, Airbnb has seen a surge of longer bookings. Stays of 28 days or more were up 25 per cent in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, and nearly 90 per cent above levels recorded in the second quarter of 2019, the company said during its latest earnings release. Meanwhile, new data shows that an Airbnb rental may be only marginally less expensive than sojourning in a hotel.

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com