Coronavirus Update: As most of Europe reopens to continental travel, how many will risk the trip?

Most European countries reopened to continental travel today, each with their own restrictions. But how many travellers will risk the trip? All but three Ontario regions to enter Stage 2 of reopening on Friday Trudeau says Ottawa will announce some form of CERB extension

In Canada, 98,965 cases have been reported. In the last week 2,720 new cases were announced, 40% fewer than the previous week. There have also been 60,524 recoveries and 8,154 deaths. Health officials have administered 2,280,512 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 7,900,924 cases confirmed and 433,066 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Open this photo in gallery Partitions separate tables at a terrace on Monday in Saint-Sauveur, Que., as restaurants outside the Greater Montreal reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Four

For the fourth time in its 93-year history, the Oscars are changing the date of their award ceremony.

The 2021 Academy Awards will take place in April, instead of February.

The eligibility deadline for movies to be released will be moved to Feb. 28, 2021, from Dec. 31, 2020.

The new date is expected to prompt other award shows to also reschedule their events.

The awards have been reschedule only three others times: in 1938, due to floods in Los Angeles, in 1968 because of the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and in 1981 after the attempted assassination of then-president Ronald Reagan.

Starting June 22, Quebec will allow indoor public gatherings of up to 50 people. For children under 16, physical distancing is reduced to one metre. The province’s plan to train 10,000 people to become orderlies kicked off today.

will allow indoor public gatherings of up to 50 people. For children under 16, physical distancing is reduced to one metre. The province’s plan to train 10,000 people to become orderlies kicked off today. Ontario – but not Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex – will enter Stage 2 of reopening on June 19.

– but not Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex – will enter Stage 2 of reopening on June 19. In Alberta, there are about 1,000 people flying out of Calgary’s international airport each day, at least 95-per-cent fewer than normal. The terminal is a quiet world of constant cleaning, thermal camera temperature scans and conversations muffled by masks.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government will announce some form of CERB extension.

The NDP will not support the government on a spending estimate vote unless the CERB is extended, leader Jagmeet Singh said. The House is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

As many as two million people will exhaust their CERB benefits in early July, with another six million to follow in the months ahead, a report from the C.D. Howe Institute said.

As of June 4, the federal government distributed $43.5-billion in payments to 8.4 million CERB applicants. Recent estimates say the program will cost $60-billion under existing terms.

Each with their own plans and level of caution, countries across Europe reopened to continental travel today in an effort to salvage the critical summer tourism season. But it’s unclear how many travellers will risk a trip.

reopened to continental travel today in an effort to salvage the critical summer tourism season. But it’s unclear how many travellers will risk a trip. Britain’s economy is in decline, and the government is struggling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he won’t extend the deadline for trade talks with EU.

economy is in decline, and the government is struggling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he won’t extend the deadline for trade talks with EU. Watch: New cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Oklahoma.

Home sales rebounded in May, but the volume of sales was a record low.

In May, 26,111 homes were sold, up 56.9 per cent from April.

New home listings climbed by 69 per cent from April to May.

CMHC, the national mortgage insurer, has predicted home prices could drop as much as 18 per cent and has warned of a looming debt deferral cliff.

Rob Carrick: Savings rates drying up as a shaken nation rethinks the stock market, risk and the value of safety.

André Picard: "More than 80 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Canada have been in institutional care. In Ontario alone, there have been 2,049 deaths in congregate settings, 1,774 of them in long-term care facilities. One in every 50 residents of long-term care in Ontario has died of COVID-19.

Brian Gorlick: "The global COVID-19 pandemic has increased restrictions on freedom of movement and access to employment, health services and education for refugees around the world. For the almost one million Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh, their reality is more challenging than ever, with the first cases and deaths related to the novel coronavirus having been reported in these communities."

Question: Now that housekeepers are allowed in our homes in Ontario, is it safe for a cleaner to come if she takes public transportation?

Answer: The over-arching philosophy of physical distancing is that you want to minimize your contact with other people – especially those who interact with many others. Ideally, with your cleaner, whether they take the bus or not, you should try and get out of the house or isolate in one room.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered your questions on face masks and more. Still have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com.

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

For the cooking-adverse cook: 3 recipes that do not require any heat

Tomatoes and watermelon gazpacho: This blender soup makes use of overripe or squidgy tomatoes and the end of a too-big melon Ceviche tostadas: This dish of chopped fish and seafood cured in citrus juices is best made with whatever is freshest; try diced firm whitefish, scallops and prawns. White ban and tomato panzanella with burrata: Panzanella is great way to use summer vegetables and day-old bread.

