Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Coronavirus Update: As pandemic fatigue set in, we lost sight of flattening the curve

Hailey Montgomery
Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  In our rush to get kids back to school, employees back to work, and squeeze in some bar-hopping, weddings, karaoke and dancing during the dog days of summer, Andre Picard says, Canadians seem to have forgotten our collective goal: flattening the curve.
  In the cold to come, we may remember summer best as a brief pause in a grim year.
  Israel imposes overnight curfews as coronavirus deaths pass 1,000

In Canada, there have been at least 131,374 cases reported. In the past week 3,481 new cases were announced, 13 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been at least 116,074 recoveries and 9,142 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 6,139,996 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 26,873,146 cases confirmed and 879,307 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

Women protest against femicides during a march also called in rejection of austerity policies promoted by the government to contain public spending amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, in San Jose, on Sept. 6, 2020.

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images

Number of the day

200

At least 200 United Nations staff have been infected with COVID-19 in Syria, officials said today.

Humanitarian workers and medics said the real number of cases is considerably higher, including the hundreds of staff employed by NGO partners working for the dozen UN agencies that oversee the country’s largest humanitarian relief operations.

The UN Resident Co-ordinator and Humanitarian Co-ordinator for Syria said there had been a tenfold spike in infections in the country in the two months since he last briefed staff, referring to health-ministry figures that say there have been 3,171 cases and 134 deaths since the first case was reported on March 23.

Coronavirus in Canada

  • In Ontario, York Region public-health officials say 23 cases have resulted from four events related to a wedding in the Greater Toronto Area. A statement from the health unit says of the confirmed cases, 18 are residents of York Region, four are residents of Durham Region and one is a resident of Peel Region.
  • At least 63,000 New Brunswickers turned out for advance voting on Saturday, an increase of about 20,000 voters, or 45 per cent, over the first day of advance voting in 2018. The province’s chief electoral officer said she believes people are eager to avoid election-day lineups during a pandemic. The snap election called by Blaine Higgs’s Progressive Conservative minority government is set for Sept. 14.
  • Vancouver health officials warned the public of several new potential exposures to COVID-19 at bars and nightclubs on Granville Street. The possible exposures are believed to be low risk, but it’s asking anyone affected to monitor themselves for symptoms.

For many Canadians, summer came and went without the seasonal milestones we pined for during the unforgiving winter.

But, as Erin Anderssen writes, “[summer was] a respite in rotten times, offering up small pleasures to people – caregivers, restaurant owners, hospital workers, suddenly unemployed Canadians, families crammed into stuffy apartments – who fought to find joy amid the stress. In the cold to come, we may remember these months best as a brief pause in a grim year.”

Coronavirus around the world

  • Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 U.S. states, according to a Reuters analysis. On a percentage basis, South Dakota had the biggest increase over the past two weeks at 126 per cent, reporting more than 3,700 new cases.
  • Mexico is working to produce its own vaccines and could have one ready by next spring, according to a researcher co-ordinating local efforts. The country has launched a global effort to build diplomatic and commercial alliances to ensure that it receives the approximately 200 million vaccine doses it estimates it will need.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced overnight curfews on some 40 cities and towns hit hard by the coronavirus, but backed away from reported recommendations for full lockdowns after an uproar by politically powerful religious politicians.

Coronavirus and business

Two Canadian online companies that have experienced soaring demand during the pandemic held meetings with investment bankers in the past month to explore initial public offerings.

  • The chief executive officers of D2L Corp., an online learning provider (based in Kitchener, Ont., and formerly known as Desire2Learn), and Montreal telemedicine provider Dialogue Technologies Inc., told The Globe and Mail that they each invited investment bankers to pitch their services and offer their views on how their companies would fare if they went public.
  • D2L also met with about five underwriters while Dialogue brought in about 10.

Both say it’s too early to know whether they’ll proceed. Their boards are weeks away from deciding whether to hire underwriters to start the process – and if they go public, it likely wouldn’t be until at least 2021.

Strong market conditions for tech companies could change given the still unfolding scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty over the approval of vaccines, and the outcome of the U.S. election in November.

Also today: In the midst of a global pandemic, the usual marketing playbook for the Toronto International Film Festival has gone out the window.

Globe opinion

  • Dan Lowry: “High-performance boards are adapting to the reality that we are working in a virus-charged world, adjusting their governance protocols accordingly. Thinking unthinkable scenarios is no longer a fantasy exercise, it is pragmatic risk management.”
  • Editorial: “It had long been predicted that digital technology would change the way people do their jobs, but the discussion was largely theoretical when it came to allowing employees to work remotely, instead of from the managed environment of an office. The COVID-19 pandemic has blown up any lingering psychological barriers to this idea. The future arrived with a thud in 2020.”

More reporting

Distractions

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Salini Perera

Salini Perera/The Globe and Mail

For the ambitious angler🎣: Finding solace in fly-fishing

To help ease the isolation of COVID-19 and the loneliness of social distancing, consider taking up fly-fishing.

“Theoretically, you could edge out from under the long mental duckbill visor of the pandemic by grabbing a fly rod and making your way to a nearby river. There, theoretically, you could enjoy solitude, nature and the meditative pleasure of seeking a living thing you cannot see but know is there,” Ian Bailey writes.

Information centre

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

