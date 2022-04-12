Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

There were 254 deaths announced in the past seven days, down 17 per cent over the same period. At least 5,320 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 14th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

A health practitioner helps people as they wait in line at a mass vaccination and testing clinic at the Moncton Coliseum in N.B. on Sept. 22, 2021.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

While provincial governments tell Canadians to estimate their own sense of risk, experts say the public has less data to make those risk assessments.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said today that public access to information about where the virus is spreading and who it is impacting needs to improve so people can make informed decisions.

Shelters and COVID-19: A new report from Statistics Canada shows the effects of the pandemic on shelters for people fleeing abuse. There was a 49 per cent increase in the number of crisis calls when compared to before the pandemic, and 61 per cent of the facilities reported reducing their number of beds to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Listen: On The Decibel podcast, health reporter Carly Weeks talks about why Canadians haven’t been getting their boosters, and why they really should.

New International Monetary Fund research shows that a supply chain that originates from more countries and inputs can significantly reduce the economic drag from supply disruptions. Their message? Don’t dismantle global supply chains, diversify them.

Researchers simulated a lockdown like the ones that took place in China in early 2020, and said that reducing labour supply by 25 per cent in a single large supplier of intermediate components prompted an 0.8 per cent decrease in the average economy’s output.

But with higher diversification among where supply came from, the decline would be reduced by about half, to about 0.4 per cent. Even in scenarios where there are shocks to multiple countries, high source diversification reduces the level of GDP decline by about 5 per cent.

